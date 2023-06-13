Newly Elected Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Inaugurates Senators-Elect

Godswill Akpabio, the newly elected Senate President, took on the duty of inaugurating the senators-elect into the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday.
Following a brief recess, Sani Tambuwal, the Clerk of the National Assembly, announced Akpabio as the Senate President, having secured 63 votes against his competitor’s 46 votes.
Editorial
A New Chapter in the Senate
The swearing-in of senators-elect by the newly elected Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, marks the beginning of a new chapter in the 10th National Assembly. Critics may argue that this is simply a continuation of the political status quo, but it’s essential to recognise the potential for change and progress that comes with new leadership.
Akpabio’s election as Senate President and his subsequent inauguration of the senators-elect is a testament to the democratic process at work. It’s a reminder that our political system, though not without its flaws, provides opportunities for leadership renewal and potential policy shifts.
The implications of this event are significant. It’s not just about who holds the gavel in the Senate; it’s about the direction the Senate will take under Akpabio’s leadership. Will he be able to guide the Senate towards more progressive and impactful legislation?
Only time will tell.
It’s crucial for those in power to seize this opportunity to reassess their strategies and align their goals with the needs of the people.
They should leverage this change in leadership to drive meaningful change and progress in the country.
Did You Know?
- The Senate is the upper house of Nigeria’s bicameral legislature, the National Assembly.
- The Senate consists of 109 senators: three from each of the 36 states and one from the Federal Capital Territory.
- Senators serve a four-year term and are elected on the basis of universal adult suffrage.
