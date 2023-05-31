Newly Inaugurated Abia State Governor Alex Otti Makes Key Appointments

Abia State’s newly inaugurated Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has announced the appointment of Professor Kenneth Kalu as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).
Along with the SSG, Otti named Kazie Ukoh, a seasoned journalist and former Guardian Newspapers and Daily Times employee, his Chief Press Secretary.
The GovGovernor’srst round of appointments includes other vital positions such as Chief of Staff, appointed to Pastor Caleb Ajagba, and Special Adviser on Health Care Delivery Services, assigned to Dr Ngozi Okoronkwo.
Ferdinand Ekeoma, a longtime ally of Otti, has been named Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.
The GovGovernorpointed Mrs Njum Onyemenam as the Accountant General and Mr Ogbonnia Okereke as the Head of the Special Taskforce on Emergency Cleanup of Aba & Umuahia.
According to Ekeoma, the newly appointed Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, these appointments are effective immediately.
Editorial
Governor Alex Otti’s First Moves: Key Appointments Signal a Fresh Start for Abia State
The recent announcement by Governor Alex Otti of his first set of appointments sends a strong message of his commitment to steer Abia State towards growth and development.
Governor Otti is signalling his readiness to tackle the state’s challenges by bringing seasoned professionals in different fields on board.
As the new Secretary to the State Government, Professor Kenneth Kalu will play a vital role in the administration, helping to shape policies and manage government affairs.
Kazie Ukoh, as the Chief Press Secretary, will handle Otti’s communications, while Pastor Caleb Ajagba, the new Chief of Staff, will manage the GovGovernor’sfice.
Additionally, the appointment of Dr Ngozi Okoronkwo as Special Adviser on Health Care Delivery Services is a step in the right direction, considering the critical role health plays in the development of any state.
Otti has also demonstrated his intent to ensure fiscal responsibility by appointing Mrs Njum Onyemenam as the Accountant General.
Creating a Special Taskforce for the Emergency Cleanup of Aba & Umuahia shows the GovGovernor’smmitment to improve the environment in key urban centres.
His appointment of Ferdinand Ekeoma as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity demonstrates his understanding of the importance of effective communication in governance.
As the Otti administration takes off, it will be fascinating to watch how these appointments translate into progressive action and policies that benefit the people of Abia State.