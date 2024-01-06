Ngige Defends Buhari’s Tenure, Highlights Key Achievements

Senator Chris Ngige, the former Minister of Labour and Employment, has robustly defended the All Progressives Congress government under former President Muhammadu Buhari, rejecting claims of its failure. Ngige, having been a part of the administration, highlighted significant achievements, including the completion of the Second Niger Bridge, the school feeding programme, and the renovation of the Enugu Airport.
In an interview in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, where he was distributing palliatives, Ngige emphasized the authenticity of his faction in the APC in Anambra, dismissing any notion of internal crisis. He outlined the party’s evolution from SDP to ACD, AC, ACN, and finally APC, merging with NNPP and CPC.
Addressing APC’s strategy for the 2025 governorship race in Anambra, Ngige expressed optimism about the party’s prospects despite the setbacks in the 2021 election. He stressed the importance of unity and strategy in politics, underscoring his belief in the party’s potential to win.
Ngige also mentioned his ongoing sabbatical and plans to announce his future actions after a year of rest. He highlighted his philanthropic efforts, distributing 4,500 bags of rice and other food items to various groups, including APC members, people with disabilities, and the elderly across Anambra’s 21 Local Government Areas. This initiative addresses the food scarcity exacerbated by banditry and flooding, which impacted the state’s agricultural sector.
Editorial
As we consider Senator Chris Ngige’s staunch defence of the Buhari administration, it’s crucial to recognize the importance of perspective in evaluating a government’s success. Ngige’s insights offer a different narrative focusing on tangible achievements like infrastructure development and social welfare programs. According to Ngige, these accomplishments indicate a successful tenure, contrary to some public opinions.
In politics, the narrative often shifts depending on who tells the story. Ngige’s role in the administration and his current efforts in Anambra State provide him with a unique vantage point. His emphasis on the party’s evolution and the need for unity and strategy in the face of political challenges is a reminder of the dynamic nature of political landscapes.
Despite previous electoral disappointments, Ngige’s optimism for the APC’s future in Anambra is a testament to the resilience and adaptive political strategies. It’s a reminder that political fortunes can change, and what seems like a setback today may pave the way for success tomorrow.
As we look towards the future, Ngige’s narrative encourages us to consider the multifaceted nature of political success and the various factors that contribute to it. It’s a call to look beyond immediate perceptions and understand the deeper currents shaping political landscapes.
Did You Know?
- The Second Niger Bridge, a project completed under the Buhari administration, is a crucial infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic and boosting economic activities in Nigeria’s southeastern region.
- Nigeria’s National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, another initiative of the Buhari government, aims to provide meals to millions of primary school students, improving nutrition and school attendance.
- The Enugu Airport, officially known as the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, underwent significant renovation to enhance its status as a key aviation hub in southeastern Nigeria.
- Anambra State, where Ngige distributed palliatives, is known for its vibrant commerce and is often called the “Light of the Nation” due to its entrepreneurial spirit.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria was formed from a merger of four different political parties, marking a significant moment in the country’s political history.