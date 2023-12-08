NNPP and APC Commit to Peace in Kano, Police Issue Stern Warning

In a significant move to maintain peace in Kano State, the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have signed a fresh peace accord. This development comes as the Kano State Police Command intensifies its commitment to prevent disruptions to the state’s peace, especially in light of the upcoming Supreme Court judgment on the state governorship election.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, while speaking at the accord signing, emphasized the readiness of the State Joint Security Committee to enforce the agreement strictly. He warned that any individual or group attempting to breach the peace would face severe consequences.
Despite the previous peace agreements, there have been concerns about certain groups inciting unrest in Kano. “We will not allow anybody, no matter how highly placed in the society, to cause disharmony and violence among Kano citizens who are peace-loving people,” Gumel stated.
The signing event also highlighted differences between the NNPP and APC regarding the responsibility for past disturbances. Hashimu Dungurawa, the state NNPP chairman, accused APC members of instigating violence, while Shehu Maigari, the state deputy chairman of the APC, suggested that the blame lay elsewhere. Both parties, however, reiterated their commitment to peace in the state.
Editorial
The recent peace accord signed by the New Nigerian Peoples Party and the All Progressives Congress in Kano State is a beacon of hope in these turbulent times. It represents not just a commitment to non-violence but also a recognition of the importance of political stability for the well-being of society.
We must applaud the efforts of the Kano State Police Command in facilitating this agreement and their unwavering dedication to maintaining peace. Their proactive approach serves as a model for other states grappling with political tensions. It is a reminder that preserving peace is paramount and that the rule of law must prevail over partisan interests.
However, this accord also highlights a deeper issue in our political culture – the tendency for conflicts to arise from misunderstandings and mistrust between parties. Our political leaders must sign peace accords and work towards genuine understanding and cooperation. The future of our democracy depends on our ability to engage in constructive dialogue and resolve our differences peacefully.
As we move forward, let us remember that peace is not merely the absence of conflict but the presence of justice and mutual respect. Let us strive for a political environment where differences are settled through dialogue, not violence, and every citizen can participate freely and safely in the democratic process.
Did You Know?
- Kano State, located in Northern Nigeria, is the country’s most populous state and is known as the commercial nerve centre of the region.
- The state is famous for its historic city walls and gates, some of Africa’s most impressive ancient city defences.
- Kano State has a rich cultural heritage, including the famous Durbar Festival, which showcases a display of horsemanship, costumes, and music.
- The state is a significant producer of agricultural products in Nigeria, including groundnuts, cotton, and cereals, contributing significantly to the nation’s economy.
- Kano was historically a significant centre for the trans-Saharan trade route, playing a crucial role in spreading Islam and exchanging goods and cultures across Africa.