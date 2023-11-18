NNPP Founder Stunned by Kano Governor’s Court-Ordered Removal

Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, the founder of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), expressed his astonishment at the recent Appeal Court decision that led to the sacking of Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf. Labelling the judgment as a “rude shock,” Aniebonam strongly disagreed with the court’s ruling that invalidated Yusuf’s election victory.
Aniebonam firmly stated that the prerogative to determine party membership lies solely with the NNPP and its members, not the judiciary. He emphasized the party’s autonomy in deciding who represents it in elections, asserting that only those who have contested nominations under the NNPP banner have the standing to challenge a candidate’s membership within the party.
The NNPP founder further argued that the party has the authority to sponsor any candidate by granting them a waiver to contest elections on its platform. He maintained that no external party, other than rival aspirants who contested the nomination, has the right to question a candidate’s membership in the NNPP.
Amidst this legal turmoil, Aniebonam remains hopeful for a favourable outcome at the Supreme Court. He encouraged NNPP members and the people of Kano to keep faith in the face of these legal challenges, expressing confidence in the ultimate justice of the Supreme Court’s decision.
The Appeal Court’s ruling, which took place on Friday, upheld an earlier decision that nullified Yusuf’s victory because he was not a member of the NNPP at the time of the election. This verdict led to the declaration of the APC’s Nasiru Gawuna as the duly elected governor. Following this setback, Yusuf, who assumed office in May after a run-off poll victory, now faces an uncertain future. The NNPP is expected to challenge this judgment at the Supreme Court.
Editorial
The recent upheaval in Kano State’s political landscape, marked by the Appeal Court’s sacking of Governor Abba Yusuf, brings to the fore critical issues about political party dynamics and the judiciary’s role in electoral processes in Nigeria. As observers of this unfolding drama, we feel compelled to delve into the implications of such judicial interventions in political affairs.
The judiciary’s intervention in determining party membership and its impact on electoral outcomes is a delicate matter. While the courts play an essential role in upholding the rule of law and ensuring fair play in elections, there is a thin line between judicial oversight and overreach. The independence of political parties in determining their representatives is a fundamental aspect of a democratic society. Any judicial decision that appears to undermine this autonomy can lead to a perception of judicial activism, which might not bode well for the health of our democracy.
The NNPP’s stance, as articulated by its founder, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, underscores the importance of internal party democracy. Political parties must have the latitude to decide their affairs, including candidate selection, without undue external interference. This autonomy is crucial for nurturing a robust and competitive political environment.
However, this incident also highlights the need for clarity and transparency within political parties regarding their membership and candidate selection processes. Ambiguities and internal conflicts within parties often lead to legal battles, which could be avoided with clearer guidelines and more democratic internal processes.
As the NNPP prepares to take this matter to the Supreme Court, it is a reminder of the intricate balance that must be maintained between judicial authority and political autonomy. The ultimate goal should be to strengthen our democratic institutions and processes, ensuring that they work harmoniously to serve the best interests of the Nigerian people.
This case presents an opportunity for introspection and reform within our political and judicial systems. It calls for a re-examination of the mechanisms of internal party democracy, the role of the judiciary in electoral matters, and the need for a harmonious relationship between these critical pillars of democracy.
Did You Know?
- The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) was founded in 2002, aiming to offer a platform for new political ideas and leadership in Nigeria.
- Kano State, located in Northern Nigeria, is known for its significant political influence and has often been a focal point in national elections.
- The concept of ‘party defection’ is common in Nigerian politics, with politicians frequently switching parties for various strategic reasons.
- The Nigerian judiciary has played a pivotal role in resolving electoral disputes, often influencing the political landscape significantly.
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria, established in 1963, is the highest in the country and has the final say in legal and constitutional matters.