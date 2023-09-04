Nnpp Southwest Chair Brands Kwankwaso As Political Detriment

Alhaji Wasiu Ajirotutu, the newly elected Vice National Chairman (Southwest) of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has labelled former Presidential candidate Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso as a political liability.
Ajirotutu challenges Kwankwaso to deny meeting with All Progressives Congress candidate Bola Tinubu just days before the election.
The NNPP leader asserts that such a meeting constitutes anti-party activities and betrays the trust of the NNPP. Ajirotutu took over as Southwest Chairman after the Board of Trustees dismissed Kwankwaso’s faction and suspended him for six months.
He accuses Kwankwaso of exploiting the party for personal gains.
Ajirotutu is committed to elevating the NNPP’s standing in the Southwest. He criticizes Kwankwaso for pretending to run for the presidency while allegedly seeking favours from other political parties.
Ajirotutu calls for NNPP members to remain vigilant as they strive for a new Nigeria.
Editorial
The recent statements by Alhaji Wasiu Ajirotutu, the Vice National Chairman of the NNPP, shed light on the internal strife plaguing the party. Labelling a former Presidential candidate as a political liability is a strong indictment that questions the party’s unity and direction.
While internal disagreements are common in political parties, the public nature of this dispute is concerning.
Ajirotutu’s allegations against Kwankwaso for anti-party activities and personal gains are serious. They warrant thorough investigation to either validate or disprove them.
The NNPP must address these issues promptly to maintain its credibility and attract a broad base of supporters. The party should also consider implementing stricter guidelines to prevent such controversies.
Did You Know?
- The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) is one of the registered political parties in Nigeria.
- Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso previously served as the Governor of Kano State, one of Nigeria’s most populous states.
- Anti-party activities can lead to expulsion or suspension from a political party, significantly affecting a politician’s career.
- Political parties in Nigeria often face internal divisions, which can impact their performance in elections.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s two major political parties, alongside the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).