NNPP Suspends Founding Member, Publicity Secretary in Shake-Up

The National Working Committee of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has suspended two key members. Boniface Aniebonam, a founding member, and Agbo Major, the National Publicity Secretary, are affected.
Mallam Abba Kawu Alli, the acting National Chairman, announced the suspension. He stated it was effective immediately and pending further investigation.
Alli cited recent events around the party’s repositioning as a reason. He mentioned that these events led to the expulsion of two members and the suspension of seven former state chairmen.
The suspension is attributed to unruly activities by the founding chairman. Alli accused him of considering the political platform as his estate.
Alli also revealed that the suspended members were involved in anti-party activities. They are accused of conduct that could bring the party into disrepute.
The disciplinary committee at the national level will conduct further investigations. The suspended members have the right to a fair hearing through this committee.
Editorial:
The suspension of crucial figures in the NNPP raises questions about the internal governance of political parties in Nigeria.
While the National Working Committee can enforce discipline, how it is done must be transparent and fair.
The allegations against the suspended members are severe and could have far-reaching implications for the party.
Therefore, the disciplinary committee must conduct a thorough and impartial investigation.
Political parties must maintain internal cohesion, especially in a politically charged environment.
The NNPP should take this opportunity to review its internal governance structures and ensure they are robust enough to withstand future challenges.
Did You Know?
- The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) is one of the registered political parties in Nigeria.
- Internal party discipline is a critical factor in the stability and success of any political party.
- Political parties in Nigeria have often been plagued by internal strife, leading to splits and defections.
- A National Publicity Secretary’s role is crucial in shaping a political party’s public image.
- Mallam Abba Kawu Alli, the acting National Chairman of NNPP, has been involved in Nigerian politics for several years.