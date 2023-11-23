NNPP Takes Kano Governorship Dispute to Supreme Court

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has escalated its legal battle to the Supreme Court, challenging the November 17 verdict of the Court of Appeal. This appeal follows the appellate court’s affirmation of the Election Petition Tribunal’s decision, which ousted Governor Abba Yusuf and declared Dr. Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the rightful governor of Kano State.
Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Gboyega Awomolo, leading a team of senior advocates and lawyers, filed the notice of appeal on November 22. The NNPP’s appeal is based on 10 grounds, contesting the entirety of the Court of Appeal’s judgment, except for the conclusion and orders on page 67 of the Certified True Copy (CTC), which were favourable to the appellant.
The respondents in this appeal include Governor Abba Yusuf, the APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The controversy intensified when the CTC of the court judgment, released four days post-judgment, revealed contradictions in its conclusions.
Justice Moore Adumein, in the lead judgment, made conflicting statements regarding the resolution of issues in favour of the APC and the dismissal of the appeal. This contradiction confused whether the tribunal’s decision to sack Governor Yusuf was upheld or overturned.
The NNPP’s grounds for appeal include allegations of legal errors and miscarriage of justice by the Court of Appeal. They argue that the appellate court wrongly agreed with the tribunal’s ruling on the candidate’s qualification based on party membership. The NNPP contends that the Court of Appeal erred in mixing up issues of party membership for primaries with qualifications for general elections and misdirected themselves in law.
The NNPP accuses the Court of Appeal of acting without jurisdiction and breaching the appellant’s right to a fair hearing. They assert the court’s conclusion on the appellant’s party membership and qualification to contest the election was erroneous.
The NNPP seeks from the Supreme Court an order to allow the appeal and set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered on November 17, 2023. They also request an order upholding the part of the appellate court’s judgment that set aside the tribunal’s decision and an order for costs in favour of the appellant.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we observe the NNPP’s move to the Supreme Court as a significant development in Nigeria’s political landscape. The appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decision reflects the intricate nature of electoral disputes and the importance of judicial clarity in such high-stakes matters.
The contradictions in the Court of Appeal’s judgment highlight the complexities and challenges in legal interpretations of electoral laws. Such inconsistencies create confusion and undermine public confidence in the judicial process. The Supreme Court must address these ambiguities and deliver a clear, unambiguous judgment.
This case underscores the need for meticulous legal scrutiny in electoral disputes. Judgments at all judicial levels must be coherent and free from contradictions to uphold the integrity of the electoral process. The Supreme Court’s decision in this matter will not only determine the political fate of Kano State but also set a precedent for future electoral litigations.
Did You Know?
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria is the highest in the country, with the authority to adjudicate disputes that have national importance.
- Kano State, the centre of this electoral dispute, is one of Nigeria’s most populous and politically significant states.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) plays a crucial role in overseeing elections in Nigeria, ensuring they are conducted fairly and transparently.
- Electoral disputes and their resolutions through the judicial system are common in democracies worldwide, reflecting the dynamic nature of political processes.
- The outcome of this Supreme Court case could influence future electoral jurisprudence in Nigeria, particularly regarding candidate qualifications and party membership issues.