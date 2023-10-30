Nnpp Urges President Tinubu To Prioritise Governance Over Political Agendas

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has emphasised the importance of economic recovery and has urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritise governance over politics. This sentiment was conveyed in a congratulatory message to Tinubu, celebrating his recent Supreme Court victory.
The message, signed by the National Secretary of NNPP, Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, also encouraged the President to ensure that opposition parties have ample opportunities to contribute to national development.
The NNPP statement read:
“We congratulate President Bola Tinubu on his confirmation as the legitimate president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the Supreme Court. The landmark judgement has put to rest all litigations emanating from the 2023 presidential election. It’s now time for the president to hit the ground running by making sure that governance is given priority above politics.”
The NNPP expressed its readiness for the upcoming 2027 presidential election, stating its intention to present a credible alternative to the current leadership. The party emphasised the need for collective efforts to ensure a united and prosperous Nigeria.
Editorial:
The call by the NNPP for President Tinubu to focus on governance over politics is a timely reminder of the responsibilities that come with leadership. While political manoeuvring is an inherent part of the political landscape, the ultimate goal should always be the betterment of the nation and its citizens.
The NNPP’s emphasis on inclusivity and collaboration with opposition parties is commendable. A nation thrives when diverse voices are heard and considered in decision-making processes. The current administration needs to foster an environment of cooperation and mutual respect.
As Nigeria looks towards the future, all political entities must work together, setting aside partisan interests for the greater good. The NNPP’s proactive stance towards the 2027 elections is a positive sign, indicating a vibrant political landscape where parties are ready to contribute to the nation’s progress.
Did You Know?
- The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) is one of the several political parties in Nigeria, advocating for a better and more inclusive governance system.
- The Supreme Court plays a pivotal role in Nigeria’s democracy, settling disputes and ensuring the rule of law.
- Collaborative governance, where multiple parties work together, can lead to more comprehensive and well-rounded policies.
- The 2023 presidential election was one of the most closely watched events in Nigeria, with implications for the nation’s future direction.
- Economic recovery remains a top priority for Nigeria, given the challenges faced in recent years.