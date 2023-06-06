North Central Stakeholders Express Dissatisfaction with SGF’s Position to Tinubu

Under the North Central People’s Forum (NCPF) banner, stakeholders representing the North Central region have voiced their dissatisfaction with the position of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly scheduled for June 13th.
The concerns were directed to President Bola Tinubu.
The NCPF has expressed gratitude for appointing former State Governor Senator George Akume as the SGF but insists it isn’t enough to appease them. They have clarified that the region desires a more significant role, advocating for a North Central representative to be the next Deputy Senate President.
Furthermore, they suggest that an indigene from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) should be given a ministerial position, ideally as the FCT minister.
Drawing on the significant voter support President Tinubu received from the region during the February 25th Presidential election, the NCPF argues that the Deputy Senate President and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) roles should be assigned to representatives from their zone.
This comes in the wake of the All Progressives Congress (APC) announcing its endorsement of Senator Godswill Akpabio and three other candidates for key National Assembly positions. This decision has been met with substantial protest, condemnation, and criticism nationwide, especially from those aspiring for presiding roles in the Senate and the House of Representatives.
The NCPF asserts that the SGF position is an inadequate substitute for the office of Deputy Senate President, a vital role in the Senate, even with President Tinubu’s recent appointment of Senator Akume as SGF to appease the North Central region.
As the competition for leadership in the 10th National Assembly intensifies, the group supports Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East, for the Deputy Senate President role and Idris Wase for the Speaker role.
Editorial
North Central’s Quest for Greater Representation
The mounting tension surrounding the appointment of key positions in the 10th National Assembly sheds light on the intricate dynamics of Nigerian politics. At the heart of this discourse is the North Central region, which has voiced dissatisfaction with the status quo, demanding higher political representation.
The stakes are high.
The North Central People’s Forum’s (NCPF) desire for increased representation isn’t just about the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) position. It’s about the political recalibration of an entire region, advocating for the Deputy Senate President and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) positions to be allocated to its representatives.
While the appointment of Senator George Akume as SGF has been seen as a move to appease the region, it’s clear that it falls short of the aspirations of the North Central region. The NCPF’s apparent dissatisfaction highlights the importance of political inclusivity and geographical representation in the governance of a diverse country like Nigeria.
Critics might argue that the North Central region’s demands are a political gambit driven more by ambition than a desire for fair representation. Yet, considering the significant electoral support offered to President Tinubu during the presidential elections, their demands for increased representation do carry weight.
To strike a balance and ensure political inclusivity, it’s suggested that a thorough review of regional representation in the topmost roles of the National Assembly be undertaken. Such a move would encourage broader political participation and potentially reduce the risk of regional dissatisfaction.
The onus now falls on the decision-makers in the National Assembly to address this issue responsibly. Fostering a sense of national unity should be a key driver in these deliberations, remembering that Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity.
Did You Know?
- The North Central region of Nigeria, often known as the Middle Belt, has a diverse population with over 250 ethnic groups.
- Regarding geography, North Central Nigeria is known for its highly fertile arable land. The region is a significant contributor to Nigeria’s agricultural sector.
- The region comprises seven states: Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory.
- The North Central region is unique in Nigeria, being the political and administrative centre of the country due to housing the Federal Capital Territory.
