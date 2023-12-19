Northern Youths in Ogun Protest Over Kano Governorship Election

A group of youths, believed to be from Northern Nigeria, took to the streets in the Sagamu area of Ogun State on Tuesday to protest what they perceive as injustice in the Kano State governorship election. The protesters, primarily commercial motorcyclists and some teenagers expressed concerns about the escalating tension in Kano ahead of the Supreme Court judgment regarding Governor Abba Yusuf’s election.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on Thursday. This follows the Court of Appeal in Abuja’s decision to uphold the dismissal of Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, declaring Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress as the duly elected governor. This ruling was in line with the earlier judgment of the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which declared Gawuna the March 18 state governorship election winner.
The protesting youths in Sagamu, many of whom reside in the area, called for caution in resolving the governorship crisis to prevent bloodshed. They carried placards with various inscriptions, warning that violence in Kano could potentially spread to the South. Some of the messages on their placards included ‘Avoid bloodshed! Ensure justice for Kano’, ‘Safe today but tomorrow’, ‘We are behind our mandate’, and ‘We are safe in the South, but injustice in Kano may spread violence’.
Nasir Sarkin, one of the protesters and a Kano indigene, stated, “Most of us here are northerners from various states, but we are concerned about what is happening in Kano State. The people of Kano State voted for Governor Abba Yusuf, and some are plotting against the mandate. We are here to protest and demand justice in Kano and for Governor Abba Yusuf.” He urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene to prevent chaos in Kano. Another protester, Tijani Jubril, called on the judiciary to uphold Yusuf’s mandate as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the March 18 election.
Editorial
The recent protest by northern youths in Sagamu, Ogun State, over the Kano State governorship election manifests the deep-seated concerns and tensions that can arise from disputed electoral outcomes. The involvement of youths from different northern states in this protest underscores the interconnectedness of political issues across Nigerian states and the collective impact such disputes can have on national stability.
The protesters’ call for justice and their appeal to President Bola Tinubu to intervene highlights the crucial role of political leadership in resolving electoral disputes. Leaders must engage in constructive dialogue and seek peaceful resolutions to electoral conflicts. As the final judge in electoral disputes, the judiciary is responsible for ensuring that justice is served and the people’s will is respected.
The fear expressed by the protesters that violence in Kano could spread to other regions is a stark reminder of the potential for electoral disputes to escalate into broader conflicts. It calls all stakeholders, including political parties, civil society, and the electorate, to prioritize peace and stability over partisan interests.
The Kano governorship election dispute and the resulting protests in Ogun State highlight the need for transparent, fair, and credible electoral processes in Nigeria. Ensuring that electoral outcomes are and reflect the will of the people is fundamental to maintaining peace and stability in the country. As Nigeria navigates its democratic journey, strengthening its electoral institutions and processes cannot be overstated.
Did You Know?
- Kano State, located in Northern Nigeria, is one of the country’s most populous and politically significant states.
- The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are major political parties in Nigeria, with significant influence in various states.
- Sagamu, where the northern youths protested, is a city in Ogun State, southwestern Nigeria, known for its historical and cultural significance.
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria is critical in resolving electoral disputes, and its decisions have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s political landscape.
- The involvement of youths in political processes and protests reflects the growing awareness and engagement of younger generations in Nigeria’s democratic governance.