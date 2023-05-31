Nwosu Stands by Tinubu’s Fuel Subsidy Removal: A Call for More Refineries

Uche Nwosu, head of the Ugwumba Leadership Centre and former Chief of Staff to the Government of Imo State, strongly supports President Bola Tinubu’s proposal to eliminate the fuel subsidy, framing it as necessary.
Ignoring a string of challenges directed at Tinubu, Nwosu spoke with the press via phone, during which he insisted on Nigeria’s pressing need for more refineries akin to the one owned by Aliko Dangote.
He noted that increasing the number of refineries would ease the debate over the fuel subsidy, as domestic and export fuel needs would be met.
Nwosu pointed out,
“One issue we continually face in this country is the propensity for scarcity whenever new policies are introduced. A few individuals cannot financially sustain the entire nation, be it infrastructure, education or other necessities.
“Currently, fuel prices hover around N250 per litre, even soaring to N300 in some places. The question of subsidy removal arises, because the intended benefit is not reaching the people. The ultimate resolution lies in the establishment of more refineries, similar to Dangote’s. With three or four more refineries, the issue of fuel subsidy becomes moot. We will have adequate fuel for both local use and export. The call for subsidy removal is not only right, but also overdue.”
Nwosu further expressed confidence in Tinubu’s leadership and lauded his vision for Nigeria.
Regarding the 60-day timeline given to Tinubu by APC chieftain James Faleke to appoint cabinet members, Nwosu stated,
“The 60-day time frame isn’t a major issue; it offers the president a chance for wider consultation and to bring more technocrats onboard. In fact, a majority technocrat cabinet is desirable for handling ministry affairs.”
Editorial
The Need for Bold Actions: Fuel Subsidy Removal and More
Tinubu’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy has garnered support and criticism. Uche Nwosu has become the latest public figure to back this bold step, advocating for the subsidy’s removal and establishing more refineries.
Opponents argue that the removal of the fuel subsidy will result in increased costs for ordinary Nigerians. Indeed, fuel prices are already alarmingly high, reaching N300 per litre in some areas.
Yet, as Nwosu rightly points out, the subsidy benefits private individuals more than the general populace.
The crux of the problem lies in Nigeria’s heavy dependence on fuel imports. The lack of domestic refineries leads to a dependency on the global market and exposes us to global price fluctuations.
Nwosu suggests following the Dangote model and building more refineries to alleviate these issues. This proposal is not without merit.
With more refineries, Nigeria could cater to local consumption and export demands, alleviating the need for a subsidy.
The economic benefits could be far-reaching: job creation, increased export revenue, and reduced foreign currency expenditure on fuel imports.
However, the establishment of new refineries is no small task.
It requires significant investment, robust infrastructure, and supportive policies.
Our government must take up this challenge, create a conducive environment for investors, and cut through bureaucratic red tape.
Yet, even considering these measures, let us also strive to reduce our dependency on fossil fuels.
Alternative, sustainable energy sources should be part of our long-term strategy.
Nigeria has immense potential in solar and wind energy, which should be harnessed for the good of our nation.
The road ahead is tough, but the need for decisive action is clear.
It’s time for us to demand more from our leaders and ourselves.
Let us lend our voices to productive dialogue and hold our leaders accountable.
Let’s ensure that Nigeria’s future is bright, fuel subsidy or not.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the 12th largest oil producer in the world.
- Despite this, Nigeria imports much of its fuel due to inadequate refining capacity.
- The Dangote refinery is the largest single-train refinery in the world, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.
- Fuel subsidies cost Nigeria about $2.6 billion annually.
- Fuel prices can reach as high as N300 per litre in some parts of Nigeria.
