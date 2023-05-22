NYSC Certificate Controversy: Judge’s Absence Delays Governor-Elect Mbah’s Hearing

Article Summary
- Enugu State Governor-elect Mr Peter Mbah’s lawsuit against the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was delayed due to the absence of presiding Justice Inyang Ekwo.
- The NYSC and its Director, Corps Certification, Mr Ibrahim Muhammad, face allegations from Mbah for disclaiming his discharge certificate issued in January 2003.
- A restraining order issued on May 15 halted NYSC and Muhammad from further publications until the lawsuit is resolved.
- The hearing, initially scheduled for today, has been postponed until May 31 due to court inactivity.
News Story
A Federal High Court (FHC) hearing involving Enugu State Governor-elect, Mr Peter Mbah, and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) suffered a setback on Monday due to the absence of presiding Justice Inyang Ekwo, who was on official duty.
Mr Mbah had instituted a lawsuit against NYSC and its Director, Corps Certification, Mr Ibrahim Muhammad, over a published disclaimer which denied the validity of a discharge certificate supposedly issued to him in January 2003.
Following an ex parte motion moved by Mbah’s counsel, Mr Emeka Ozoani, Justice Ekwo issued a restraining order on May 15, barring NYSC, Muhammad, and their representatives from making such publications pending the resolution of the primary lawsuit. However, one aspect of the motion was not granted as it was deemed extensive in scope.
Defendants were then put on notice by Ekwo, who also ordered the plaintiff to serve court processes within two days. The hearing was scheduled for today, but due to Justice Ekwo’s absence, the hearing has been rescheduled for May 31.
Mr Ozoani had based his motion on Section 13(1) & (2) of the FHC Act Cap F12, Vol. 6, Law of Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and Order 26 Rule 6(1) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, articulating ten grounds for it.
Mbah, a Law graduate from the University of East London, returned to Nigeria and participated in the mandatory NYSC programme. However, after six months of service, he was approved to defer the NYSC to complete his bar final exam, following which he was remobilised to finish the programme.
Upon completion, he asserts, he was issued a certificate of National Service No. A.808297, dated January 6, 2003.
NYSC, however, in a letter dated February 1, signed by Mr Ibrahim Muhammed, stated that the corps did not issue the certificate belonging to Mbah. Mr Mbah, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has since been declared the winner of the Enugu State governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Editorial
The Need for Transparency in the NYSC Certificate Verification Process
Recent events surrounding the Enugu State Governor-elect, Mr Peter Mbah, and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) cast a shadow on the NYSC’s certificate issuance and verification processes. At the heart of the issue lies the contested validity of Mbah’s NYSC discharge certificate.
This case has left many questioning the credibility of the national institution designed to foster unity and development among Nigerian youths.
It’s a known fact that the NYSC has a central role in building Nigeria’s future, instilling in young graduates values of national unity, self-reliance and a spirit of patriotism. Consequently, any discrepancies in its process, as indicated by the present controversy, significantly undermine public trust in its mission.
The onus lies on NYSC to uphold the integrity of its discharge certificate — a document many Nigerian youths strive to obtain through dedication and hard work.
In the past, there have been reports of alleged certificate forgery associated with NYSC. While some may argue that such incidents are isolated, it is crucial to note that each case erodes public faith in the system. For this reason, it is encouraging to see individuals like Mbah seeking legal recourse to address discrepancies.
His actions embody the spirit of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.
While the judiciary’s role is appreciated in sorting out this dispute, it is equally essential that the NYSC takes a proactive stance. With technology making significant strides, implementing a digitised certificate verification system could be the solution to stem such controversies.
It would improve transparency and make the certificate verification process efficient and reliable.
The situation calls for an immediate review of the current system and the implementation of comprehensive reforms. In addition, the NYSC should advocate transparency and accountability in its processes as a vital national institution.
We urge our readers to stay updated with the latest Naija news as the hearing, adjourned until May 31, unfolds.
Let us use this opportunity to engage in discussions that foster a more transparent, efficient, and reliable NYSC.
Did You Know?
- The NYSC was established in 1973 to involve Nigerian graduates in nation-building and the country’s development.
- Every year, NYSC deploys thousands of university graduates below 30 for a one-year mandatory service to the country.
- The NYSC discharge certificate is a prerequisite for employment in many government and private sector firms in Nigeria.
