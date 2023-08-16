Obaseki Challenges ‘Emilokan’ Strategy in Edo’s Election Scene

Edo State’s Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has voiced his scepticism about the effectiveness of the ‘Emilokan’ slogan in the state’s current electoral climate.
During a meeting with leaders from Edo South Senatorial District at the Government House, Obaseki expressed his belief that the strategy is unfamiliar to the state’s populace.
‘Emilokan’ gained prominence during President Bola Tinubu’s presidential campaign.
Obaseki remarked, “Edo’s residents won’t embrace ‘Emilokan’ as a governing strategy. In our view, the people should have the final say.”
He further commented on the recent political developments, stating,
“The events of the past few months are unusual. Even if one harbours ambitions, now isn’t the time to declare them. The election timetable hasn’t been released. It’s contradictory to be part of a government and simultaneously work against its stability.”
Obaseki’s statements also seemed to indirectly address Philip Shaibu, his deputy, who reportedly has aspirations for the governorship.
Editorial:
The political landscape of Edo State is currently buzzing with discussions, debates, and speculations, especially with the introduction of the ‘Emilokan’ slogan.
Governor Godwin Obaseki’s recent comments on the slogan and its potential impact on the state’s elections have further fuelled these discussions.
While slogans can be powerful tools in political campaigns, their effectiveness largely depends on their resonance with the electorate.
Obaseki’s scepticism about ‘Emilokan’ suggests that he believes the slogan might not strike the right chord with Edo’s residents.
Furthermore, Obaseki’s indirect reference to his deputy, Philip Shaibu, highlights the complexities and intricacies of political relationships.
It’s a reminder that while political alliances can be strong, they can also be tested, especially in election run-ups.
In the end, the voice of the people will be paramount.
Political leaders need to ensure that their strategies and messages align with the aspirations and needs of the electorate.
Did You Know?
- The ‘Emilokan’ slogan was prominently used during President Bola Tinubu’s presidential campaign.
- Governor Godwin Obaseki has been a significant figure in Edo State’s politics, known for his outspoken views.
- Political slogans can play a crucial role in shaping the narrative of election campaigns.
- Edo State has a rich political history, with various leaders leaving their mark over the years.
- The dynamics between a governor and their deputy can significantly influence the political direction of a state.