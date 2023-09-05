Obaseki Hails PDP’s Edo Poll Win as Sign of Democratic Maturity

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has hailed the recent local council election results as a testament to the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) stronghold in the state.
Speaking at a memorial service, Obaseki praised the democratic maturity of Edo citizens, citing the absence of violence during the elections.
Accompanied by top government officials, Obaseki expressed satisfaction with the election process.
He commended the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) for its diligence in conducting the elections.
However, the Labour Party (LP) has criticized the elections. Julius Abure, the National Chairman of LP, accused the PDP of manipulating the elections to their advantage.
He argued that the elections were not a true reflection of the people’s will.
Editorial
The recent local council elections in Edo State have sparked a debate about the integrity of the electoral process.
Governor Obaseki’s praise for the elections and the EDSIEC raises questions about whether this is a genuine reflection of democratic maturity or a convenient narrative for the ruling party.
The Labour Party’s allegations of electoral manipulation cannot be ignored. If true, this undermines the very essence of democracy, which is to reflect the will of the people.
The government and electoral bodies must address these concerns to restore public trust in the electoral process.
Moreover, the absence of violence should not be the sole criterion for judging the success of an election.
A truly successful election is one where the electoral process is transparent, and the results reflect the genuine will of the electorate.
Did You Know?
- Edo State has a rich history dating back to the pre-colonial Benin Empire, which was one of the oldest and most highly developed states in West Africa.
- The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was formed in 1998 and has been a major political party in Nigeria since the end of military rule in 1999.
- Edo State is known for its diverse culture and languages, with over 35 indigenous languages spoken.
- The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) is responsible for conducting local government elections in the state.
- Governor Godwin Obaseki was re-elected in 2020, defeating his closest rival by over 84,000 votes.