Obaseki Highlights Deputy Shaibu’s Alleged Gubernatorial Aspirations

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has raised eyebrows over the intentions of his deputy, Philip Shaibu.
He believes Shaibu is keen on succeeding him in the 2024 state governorship election.
In a video circulated by AIT, Obaseki spoke to the Peoples Democratic Party stakeholders.
He expressed concerns that Shaibu might be orchestrating a parallel government.
The governor was clear: the constitution doesn’t accommodate a co-governor.
Obaseki further detailed events that made him question Shaibu’s loyalty.
This included alleged manoeuvres to influence assembly officer elections by aligning with opposition figures.
The governor’s message to Shaibu was clear: focus on the present duties and leave future electoral ambitions aside.
Editorial:
Governor Godwin Obaseki’s recent revelations about his deputy, Philip Shaibu, have stirred the political waters in Edo State.
The allegations, if accurate, hint at the intricate dance of political ambitions and the potential pitfalls they present.
Running a parallel government is a grave charge.
Such internal divisions can stymie effective governance and sow seeds of confusion.
For Edo, a state with a history of political turbulence, unity is not just desired; it’s essential.
Both Obaseki and Shaibu have a duty: to serve the people of Edo.
Personal ambitions, while valid, should not eclipse the broader objective of state development.
The two leaders must bridge their differences and collaborate for Edo’s betterment.
Did You Know?
- Edo State boasts a vibrant cultural tapestry, with Benin City at its heart.
- Politically, Edo often finds itself under the national spotlight, especially during elections.
- Tourists in Edo can explore attractions like the Benin Moat and the Oba’s Palace.
- Agriculture, trade, and tourism drive Edo’s diverse economy.
- Edo has birthed many luminaries in Nigeria’s socio-political arena.