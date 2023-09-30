Obaseki Stresses Fairness in Successor’s Selection Process

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has highlighted the importance of fairness, equity, and inclusion in the upcoming process of choosing his successor. The 2024 Governorship election is on the horizon, and Obaseki believes the process should reflect these values. He made it clear that it isn’t his role to “appoint or anoint” the next governor.
However, he’s adamant about the need for a process that embodies fairness and inclusion. His primary goal is to maintain unity within Edo State. The governor’s comments came during a press briefing where he also touched upon his relationship with the State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu. He stated there are no personal issues between them.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has marked September 21, 2024, as the date for the Edo governorship election.
Editorial
Governor Obaseki’s perspective on the selection of his successor is a breath of fresh air in today’s political climate. Emphasising fairness and inclusion in the electoral process is a step in the right direction. It’s a move towards fostering unity and ensuring the best candidate is chosen to lead.
Obaseki’s intentions are commendable. However, the real challenge lies in the execution. A fair and transparent process demands vigilance, accountability, and unwavering commitment to democratic principles. The public also has a role to play. They must be actively involved, ensuring leaders remain accountable and the process stays untainted.
Did You Know?
- Edo State is in southern Nigeria, known for its rich history and culture.
- Governorship elections in Nigeria occur every four years, with a two-term limit for governors.
- INEC oversees elections in Nigeria, ensuring they’re free and fair.
- The Benin Kingdom, a significant historical entity, was located in what is now Edo State.
- Transparent elections are crucial for democracy and a nation’s stability.