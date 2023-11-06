Obi Criticises Supreme Court’s Verdict on Election Appeal

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has voiced his disapproval following the Supreme Court’s affirmation of Bola Tinubu’s presidential election victory, describing it as a betrayal of the Nigerian judiciary’s trust. Obi expressed his concerns during a global press conference at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, in reaction to the apex court’s decision.
Yohaig NG had earlier reported that the Supreme Court upheld the tribunal’s ruling on the appeals of Obi and Atiku Abubakar. The panel, led by Justice John Okoro, unanimously dismissed Atiku Abubakar’s appeal which contested the presidential petition tribunal’s judgment. The panel also rejected Atiku’s request to present Tinubu’s credentials obtained from the CSU.
Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, among other justices, labelled Atiku’s application as “frivolous and vexatious” and upheld the lower court’s decision. In his response, Obi stated, “This judgment is a breach of the confidence Nigerians hold in our judiciary. It represents an unwarranted force against the Nigerian populace, the source of the judiciary’s power.”
Editorial:
The recent Supreme Court ruling has sparked a significant debate about the integrity and independence of the judiciary in Nigeria. As the guardians of justice, the judiciary’s decisions must not only be fair but also perceived as fair by the public. Trust in this institution is paramount for the functioning of democracy.
The unanimous decision by the Supreme Court to dismiss the appeal against the presidential election results has raised eyebrows. It is not just about the legal technicalities but also about the message it sends to the citizens. When a verdict appears to undermine the collective trust, it can have far-reaching implications for the credibility of the electoral process and the rule of law.
The judiciary must navigate the fine line between the application of law and the public’s perception of justice being served. Those in power need to ensure that the judiciary remains an independent body, free from political influence and pressure. The recent ruling should prompt a reflection on the mechanisms in place to safeguard the judiciary’s autonomy and the transparency of its proceedings.
We believe that the judiciary, as the last hope of the common man, should take steps to reinforce its independence and work towards restoring public confidence. This includes ensuring that all judgments are well-grounded in law and equity and that the reasoning behind decisions is communicated to the public. The judiciary’s commitment to upholding the constitution and the will of the people is non-negotiable.
The punch of this editorial is a reiteration of our opening thesis: the judiciary must not only be just but must also be seen to be just. The strength of a democracy lies in the confidence its people have in the institutions that govern them. It is this confidence that must be protected at all costs.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Supreme Court is the highest court in the country and its decisions are not subject to further appeal.
- The Nigerian judiciary has a history of being a pivotal force in the country’s democracy, often acting as a check on legislative and executive powers.
- The concept of judicial review, which allows the Supreme Court to interpret the constitutionality of laws and executive actions, is a cornerstone of Nigeria’s legal system.
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria comprises a Chief Justice and not more than twenty-one other Justices, appointed by the President on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.
- The Nigerian Constitution requires that a person appointed to the Supreme Court must have been qualified to practice law in Nigeria for a period not less than fifteen years.