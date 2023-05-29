Obi Denies Inauguration Protest Plans, Declines Tinubu’s Swearing-In Ceremony Invitation

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has made it clear that attending the inauguration ceremony of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, would be ‘utterly unusual’ for him.
This clarification was made through his aide, Tai Obasi, who also dismissed rumours about Obi’s intent to stage a protest before the inauguration ceremony of the incoming President.
This denial comes amidst rumours suggesting that the ex-governor of Anambra State and his Obidient movement were planning to stage a protest near Eagle Square, expressing their discontent over the Federal Government’s decision to inaugurate the President-elect.
Obasi responded to these rumours stating,
“I have no idea where this report originated. We are clueless about the proposed protest or those behind it. I can say, without a doubt, that my principal is completely unaware of any such thing.”
Reflecting on the alleged displeasure among Obi’s supporters, he added,
“On some occasions, despite advice to remain calm, they may take their own course of action. These individuals are upset. They are disappointed with how events unfolded against Obi, who had instilled a lot of hope in them. They stood by him throughout.”
On the subject of Obi’s attendance at Tinubu’s inauguration, despite reports of individual invitations being sent to political parties and their presidential candidates, Obi’s aide remarked,
“My principal is a peace-seeking, sensible man who always prioritises the unity of the country. However, it would be utterly unusual for him to attend the ceremony of a man whose election victory he is challenging in court. My principal won’t act that unusually. I can’t verify if he received an invitation to the swearing-in ceremony, but I assure you, he will not be present.”
Editorial
Respecting the Democracy, Nurturing Peace
In politics, it is crucial to remember that democracy thrives on differing viewpoints. The recent statement from Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, regarding his non-attendance at the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu perfectly illustrates this democratic principle.
While some may view Obi’s decision as an insult, it’s important to respect his democratic right to challenge the election results. Moreover, it’s admirable that his focus remains on maintaining the country’s peace and unity.
Detractors might argue that Obi’s non-attendance could signal a lack of respect for the democratic process.
Yet, Obi’s decision does not belittle democracy; instead, it upholds the democratic right to express dissatisfaction and seek redress in court.
Given the speculation about potential protest actions, Obi must continue to advocate for calm among his supporters. Anger and disillusionment must not give way to disruptive actions that could destabilise the country’s unity.
For Nigeria to remain a beacon of democracy in Africa, peaceful transitions of power must be the norm, even amidst disagreements. In addition, all stakeholders, including the courts, must ensure fairness and impartiality in addressing election-related disputes.
As citizens, it’s our responsibility to foster a culture of peace and respect for the democratic process. So, as we anticipate the inauguration, let’s continue to promote dialogue, mutual respect, and nation-building.
