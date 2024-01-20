Ogun APC Celebrates Supreme Court’s Affirmation of Abiodun’s Victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court’s decision affirming Dapo Abiodun as the state’s duly elected governor. The party described the judgment as a triumph of justice and a setback to Ladi Adebutu’s persistent gubernatorial aspirations.
In a statement released in Abuja by Tunde Oladunjoye, the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Ogun State, the party Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, extended congratulations to Governor Abiodun and his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, on this significant legal victory. The statement praised the justices of the Supreme Court for their incorruptibility and courage in upholding the verdicts of the lower courts, emphasizing that true justice resides within the judiciary.
The APC also commended Governor Abiodun and his deputy for their diligent governance and encouraged them to intensify their efforts to transform Ogun State. The party urged the opposition to abandon their illusions, cease bitterness politics, and offer constructive criticism and ideas to further the state’s development.
The statement concluded by congratulating the people of Ogun State for their unwavering support and resilience in the face of distractions and opposition tactics.
Editorial
The Supreme Court’s ruling favouring Governor Dapo Abiodun is a significant moment for Ogun State’s political landscape, reinforcing the principles of democracy and the rule of law. The APC’s commendation of this decision reflects the party’s commitment to these principles and confidence in the judicial process.
The call for unity and collaboration from the APC to the opposition is a positive step towards fostering a more inclusive and constructive political environment in Ogun State. Political parties must cooperate for the common good, especially after contentious electoral disputes.
Having received this legal endorsement, Governor Abiodun’s administration has a renewed mandate to continue its developmental projects and initiatives. The people’s and the party’s support will be crucial in achieving the state’s goals and aspirations.
As Ogun State moves forward, the focus should be on constructive engagement, transparency, and accountability in governance. The APC’s encouragement for the opposition to participate positively and constructively calls for a healthier political discourse, vital for the state’s progress.
Did You Know?
- Ogun State, located in southwestern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and significant contributions to the nation’s economy and politics.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s major political parties and has influenced the country’s political landscape.
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria is crucial in resolving electoral disputes and upholding democratic principles.
- Political unity and collaboration are essential for effective governance and development in Nigerian states.
- The involvement of citizens in the political process and their support for democratic institutions are critical to the success of governance and development initiatives.