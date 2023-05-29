Ogun State Police Issue Warning Against Disruption Ahead of Governor Abiodun’s Second Term Inauguration

In preparation for Governor Dapo Abiodun’s second term swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Monday, the Ogun State Police Command has issued a stern warning against any attempt to incite chaos or disrupt the state’s peace.
Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police spokesperson, announced in a statement that adequate security measures have been set up to ensure a smooth and incident-free inauguration ceremony.
Oyeyemi highlighted that the State’s Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, has placed all the command’s tactical units, Area Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers on high alert.
The objective is to preempt and swiftly counter any act of violence that could disrupt the ceremony in any part of the state.
Furthermore, the police have initiated a 24-hour surveillance patrol across the state to monitor and curb any potentially disruptive activities from miscreants.
Oyeyemi appealed to parents and guardians, urging them to caution their children and wards against being manipulated by anyone intending to cause havoc anywhere in the state.
He warned that any attempts to disrupt the peace would be met with resistance from the police and other security agencies.
The police vowed to maintain law and order, stating they would not permit anyone to plunge the state into turmoil regardless of their status.
Editorial
Securing Peace for Abiodun’s Second Term Inauguration: A Challenge for Ogun State Police
As Governor Dapo Abiodun prepares for his second term swearing-in ceremony, the Ogun State Police Command faces a significant challenge in ensuring the event is conducted peacefully and securely.
Their warning against causing mayhem, while necessary, illustrates the gravity of their task.
While their preparedness, as communicated through the state’s police spokesperson, is commendable, the actual test will come during the ceremony.
The police’s ability to deliver their promise of a hitch-free event will be under scrutiny.
Furthermore, the police’s appeal to parents and guardians underscores the communal responsibility of maintaining peace and order.
It serves as a reminder that security is not just the duty of law enforcement agencies but also a collective effort that requires the participation of all members of society.
The commitment to hold anyone accountable, irrespective of their social standing, is essential.
It emphasizes equality before the law, a cornerstone of a democratic society.
As Governor Dapo Abiodun steps into his second term, the Ogun State Police Command has a significant role in ensuring that the transition happens peacefully and orderly.
The citizens of Ogun State, and indeed Nigeria, will be watching.
Did you know?
- Governor Dapo Abiodun was elected as the Governor of Ogun State in 2019 and was reelected for a second term.
- Ogun State is located in the southwestern region of Nigeria.
- Nigerian law enforcement is primarily the responsibility of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior.
