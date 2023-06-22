Ohakim Denies Leading Opposition Against Governor Uzodimma

Ikedi Ohakim, the former governor of Imo State, has refuted claims that he is instigating a revolt against the current governor, Hope Uzodimma.
The allegations suggested that Ohakim’s actions were due to Uzodimma’s refusal to support his aspirations for a ministerial position in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.
In a statement released Thursday, Ohakim dismissed the report as false and a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation. He described Uzodimma as a close friend and a trusted political ally, stating that he had no disagreements with him.
Ohakim emphasised his commitment to supporting any incumbent governor or administration moving in the right direction for the state’s and its people’s benefit.
He expressed his commitment to seeing Governor Uzodimma, whom he has known for over three decades, succeed and excel as a governor.
The former governor concluded by stating that opposing Governor Uzodimma would be equivalent to opposing himself, which he would not do.
He praised Uzodimma’s performance as governor, noting that he has received daily accolades from Imo State’s people.
Editorial
The recent allegations against former governor Ikedi Ohakim highlight the complexities of political relationships and the potential for misinformation.
Ohakim’s swift denial of these allegations is a reminder of the importance of clear communication and transparency in politics.
While it’s easy to get caught up in the drama of political rivalries, it’s crucial to focus on the issues that matter most – governance and the welfare of the people. Ohakim’s commitment to supporting any administration moving in the right direction is commendable and should be the norm, not the exception.
The focus should be on fostering a political environment that encourages collaboration and mutual support rather than division and rivalry.
Let’s hope that this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of unity and cooperation in achieving the goal of a better Imo State.
Did You Know?
- Ikedi Ohakim served as the governor of Imo State from 2007 to 2011.
- Hope Uzodimma is the current governor of Imo State.
- Imo State is located in the South-Eastern region of Nigeria.
- The minister’s position is one of the highest ranks in the executive branch of the Nigerian government.
- Imo State is known for its rich cultural heritage and is home to many festivals and traditional events.
Stay updated with the latest Naija news 24/7 with Yohaig NG.
We bring you the most recent and relevant news, ensuring you’re always informed about the world around you.
We encourage our readers to engage in discussions and share their views.
Connect with Yohaig NG for your daily dose of Naija news headlines today.