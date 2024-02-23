Olumide Akpata Secures Labour Party Nomination for Edo Governorship

Olumide Akpata, the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has won the Labour Party’s primary for the Edo State governorship election slated for September 2024. Garnering 316 votes, Akpata triumphed in the contest held in Benin City, the state capital. The Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emeta, who served as the chief returning officer, officially declared Akpata the winner.
Following his victory, Akpata paid homage to Rotimi Akeredolu, a former Ondo State governor and NBA president, who was laid to rest on the same day. He expressed gratitude to his supporters and the party members, pledging to prioritize the state’s welfare if elected. Akpata’s political journey has been marked by a clear commitment to public service, underscored by his resignation from the law firm Templars to engage in active politics and his subsequent decision to join the Labour Party, motivated by a desire to contribute to national development.
Editorial
Olumide Akpata’s emergence as the Labour Party’s candidate for the Edo State governorship election represents a significant moment in Nigerian politics, where professional excellence and a commitment to public service converge on the political stage. Akpata’s transition from a leading legal practitioner to a gubernatorial candidate underscores the growing trend of professionals entering politics to effect change.
This development also highlights the Labour Party’s strategy of nominating candidates with a strong track record in their respective fields, aiming to appeal to voters seeking competent and moral leadership. As the Edo State governorship election approaches, Akpata’s candidacy will undoubtedly test the waters for the effectiveness of this approach in Nigerian politics.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is one of the largest professional associations in Africa, with a significant influence on Nigeria’s legal and political landscape.
- Edo State, known for its rich cultural heritage and strategic political significance, has become a focal point for gubernatorial contests in Nigeria.
- The involvement of legal professionals in politics is not new but has gained prominence in recent years as more lawyers seek to apply their advocacy skills to public service.
- The Labour Party in Nigeria has been gaining traction, particularly among younger voters and professionals, reflecting a shift towards more issue-based and ideologically driven politics.
- The transition from professional life to political engagement reflects a broader desire among Nigerians for competent and responsive governance to the populace’s needs.