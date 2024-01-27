Ondo 2024 Election: Akeredolu’s Allies May Support Ex-Finance Commissioner

As Ondo State gears up for the gubernatorial election on November 16, the political landscape is witnessing a surge in aspirants, especially within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Among the notable contenders are the incumbent Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the former Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa, and other distinguished aspirants.
Aiyedatiwa, who assumed governorship following the demise of the former Governor, Late Rotimi Akeredolu, is perceived to have an advantage due to his current position. However, Akinterinwa’s popularity across the state’s 18 local government areas, especially among potential delegates, positions him as a strong candidate for the party’s ticket.
Akinterinwa’s recent reception by a large crowd of party supporters at the Akure Airport following the dissolution of the Ondo State Executive Council by Governor Aiyedatiwa underscores his growing support base. He expressed readiness for the upcoming challenge, stating, “I am ready for the task ahead; I’m ready for the job.”
The State Chairman of the APC, Mr Ade Adetimehin, emphasized that all aspirants are valued party members with equal rights to contest, asserting that there would be no anointed candidate. However, sources suggest that some aspirants close to the late Governor Akeredolu might step down in favour of Akinterinwa.
Akinterinwa, a native of the Oke-Igbo/Ile Oluji Local Government Area, attended the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee in Abuja when the Governor reshuffled his cabinet. Insiders claim that Akinterinwa was the late Governor Akeredolu’s preferred successor, a decision he couldn’t publicly declare before passing.
The upcoming election promises to be closely contested, with Aiyedatiwa facing significant opposition, particularly from the late Governor’s loyalists.
Editorial:
As it prepares for the gubernatorial election, the unfolding political drama in Ondo State reflects the vibrant and dynamic nature of Nigeria’s democracy. The emergence of multiple aspirants within the All Progressives Congress, especially the competition between incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and former Commissioner for Finance Wale Akinterinwa, signifies a healthy democratic process.
We believe that the diversity of candidates and the ensuing competition benefit the electorate. It offers a range of choices and encourages aspirants to present robust and compelling visions for the future of Ondo State. This competitive environment also catalyzes political engagement and awareness among the citizens.
However, this contest must remain grounded in fairness, transparency, and respect for democratic norms. The party leadership’s commitment to no anointed candidates is a positive step towards ensuring a level playing field. The primary process must be conducted in a manner that is inclusive, transparent, and reflective of the will of the party members.
As the political landscape heats up, we urge all aspirants to conduct their campaigns with decorum and focus on issues that matter to the people of Ondo State. The citizens deserve an issue-based campaign focusing on development, governance, and the welfare of the populace.
Let this election be a testament to the maturity and progress of our democratic journey. May the best candidate emerge, one who truly represents the aspirations and needs of the people of Ondo State.
Did You Know?
- Ondo State, known as the ‘Sunshine State’, was created from the former Western State on February 3, 1976.
- The state is renowned for its rich culture and festivals, including the Ojude Oba and Ondo festivals.
- Ondo State is Nigeria’s significant cocoa, palm oil, and rubber producer.
- The Idanre Hills, a UNESCO World Heritage Site candidate, is located in Ondo State and is known for its unique landscapes and cultural significance.
- Ondo State has a diverse linguistic landscape, with Yoruba being the predominant language alongside several other indigenous languages.