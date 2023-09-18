Ondo Apc Chairman Faces Suspension For Assaulting State Commissioner

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State is set to discipline Mr Olumide Awolumate, an Akoko North-West Local Government Area ward chairman. Awolumate allegedly assaulted Mrs. Juliana Osadahun, the state Commissioner for Woman Affairs and Social Development.
A video captured the chairman engaging in a physical altercation with the commissioner, causing injuries to her head. The incident occurred during a palliative distribution event in Arigidi Akoko.
Mr Ade Adetimehin, the state party chairman, expressed his displeasure over the incident. He said the party would convene to discuss the matter and likely suspend the erring chairman.
The Deputy Majority Leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Princess Oluwatosin Ajirotutu, also condemned the assault. She urged the state police to arrest and prosecute Awolumate.
Editorial
The recent incident involving a ward chairman of the APC and a state commissioner in Ondo State is a glaring example of the breakdown in political decorum and respect for public office. Such actions tarnish not only the individuals’ reputations but also the party and the state they represent.
The APC’s decision to potentially suspend the ward chairman is a step in the right direction, but it’s not enough.
This incident raises questions about the level of discipline within political parties and the respect accorded to public officials, especially women. The APC and other political parties must establish strict codes of conduct for their members.
Failure to do so will only perpetuate a culture of impunity and disrespect.
Moreover, the role of law enforcement agencies in holding individuals accountable for their actions cannot be overstated. Immediate legal action should be taken against the ward chairman to serve as a deterrent to others.
The time for sweeping such incidents under the rug is over; accountability and respect must be the new norm.
Did You Know?
- Ondo State was created on 3 February 1976 from the former Western State.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s two major contemporary political parties.
- Assault is a criminal offence under Nigerian law, punishable by imprisonment, exemplary, or both.
- Women make up less than 10% of Nigeria’s National Assembly, highlighting the need for greater gender equality in politics.
- Palliative distribution is a common practice in Nigeria to provide relief to citizens, especially during crises.