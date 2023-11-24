Ondo Assembly in Session: Aiyedatiwa’s Potential Acting Governor Role

The Ondo State House of Assembly is convening a critical plenary session to address the state’s current political scenario. A key point of discussion is the potential declaration of Deputy Governor Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa as acting governor. This move comes in the wake of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s ongoing health-related absence, as he continues to recuperate at his private residence in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.
A source revealed that not all lawmakers might attend the session due to disagreements over Aiyedatiwa’s potential new role. Despite this, the meeting has received the backing of the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress. The source stated, “The lawmakers are ready to meet today (Friday). One of the agenda items is the declaration of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the acting governor.”
Mr Olatunji Oshati, a lawmaker and Chairman of the House Committee on Information, confirmed the session’s occurrence. He mentioned that the House would review the political situation as directed by national leaders but refrained from confirming Aiyedatiwa’s declaration as acting governor. Oshati expressed, “The House has likely (made the declaration), but not under must, I don’t want to preempt what the outcome of the meeting would be.”
Additionally, President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to meet with members of the Assembly in Abuja to discuss the ongoing crisis.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we recognize the significance of the Ondo State House of Assembly’s session to address the state’s leadership vacuum. The potential appointment of Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as acting governor is a crucial decision, reflecting the need for stable governance amidst Governor Akeredolu’s health challenges.
This situation underscores the importance of having clear protocols for succession in governance. It ensures continuity and stability, especially in times of unforeseen circumstances affecting key leaders. However, the apparent division among lawmakers over this decision highlights a broader issue of political unity and consensus-building within state governance structures.
We advocate for a more cohesive approach to decision-making in such critical matters. It is essential for political parties and their representatives to prioritize the state’s welfare over individual or factional interests. The involvement of national party leaders, including President Bola Tinubu, in mediating this crisis is a positive step. Yet, it also points to the need for stronger internal mechanisms within state assemblies to resolve conflicts independently.
The Ondo State Assembly’s decision in this session could set a precedent for how political entities handle similar situations in the future. They must act with the utmost consideration for the state’s stability and the well-being of its citizens.
Did You Know?
- Governor’s Health and Governance: In Nigeria, there have been several instances where governors’ health issues have led to political uncertainty and debates over succession.
- Deputy Governors in Nigeria: Deputy governors often assume acting governor roles in Nigeria, but their powers and responsibilities in this capacity can vary significantly.
- Political Parties in Nigeria: The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of the two major political parties in Nigeria, often playing a pivotal role in state governance.
- State Assemblies’ Role: State assemblies in Nigeria have the power to make crucial decisions affecting state governance, including leadership changes.
- Nigerian Political Dynamics: Nigerian politics is known for its dynamic and often complex interplay of regional, ethnic, and party interests.