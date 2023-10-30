Ondo Assembly United on Deputy Governor’s Impeachment, Claims Majority Leader

Mr Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, the Majority Leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, has refuted claims that the Assembly members are divided regarding the impeachment of the state’s deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over alleged gross misconduct.
Contrary to reports suggesting a rift among the Ondo lawmakers, Ogunmolasuyi emphasised the unity of the House on the decision to probe and potentially impeach the deputy governor.
Previously, eleven members of the Assembly, including two principal officers, had distanced themselves from a new letter sent to the Ondo State Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, requesting the formation of a panel to investigate Aiyedatiwa.
This letter emerged a week after the Assembly had reportedly decided to halt the impeachment proceedings against Aiyedatiwa, due to the intervention of the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.
However, Ogunmolasuyi, in a recent statement, asserted
“The House is in order, though some people are trying to play politics to divide us, it is not possible, we are together, the House is not divided.”
Editorial:
The unfolding drama in the Ondo State House of Assembly underscores the complexities of political dynamics in Nigeria. The impeachment of a deputy governor is a significant move, and such decisions must be made transparently and with the utmost integrity.
While internal disagreements are natural in any democratic institution, the Assembly needs to present a united front, especially on matters of such gravity.
The role of the deputy governor is pivotal in the administration of a state, and any move to impeach should be based on concrete evidence and not political manoeuvring. We urge the Ondo State House of Assembly to approach this situation with caution, ensuring that due process is followed and that the interests of the people of Ondo State are prioritised above all else.
Did You Know?
- Ondo State, located in the southwestern region of Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse ethnic groups.
- The impeachment process of a deputy governor involves several legal and procedural steps, ensuring checks and balances in the system.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s two major political parties, with a significant presence in many states across the country.
- The role of a Chief Judge in state matters is crucial, especially in situations involving potential impeachments.
- Internal disagreements within legislative bodies can influence major policy decisions and the overall direction of governance.