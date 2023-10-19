Ondo Assembly Urges Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa to Drop Impeachment Lawsuits

On Wednesday, the Ondo State House of Assembly called on Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to retract all legal actions taken against his impeachment process. This request is seen as a precondition for resolving the ongoing dispute. The Assembly had previously paused the impeachment proceedings against the deputy governor. This decision came after the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress intervened, holding discussions with some Assembly members and party leaders in Abuja.
Mr Olatunji Oshati, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, released a statement. In it, he conveyed the Speaker’s wish to consult further with House members from various political affiliations regarding the proposed political resolution by the APC. The Assembly expressed hope that the deputy governor, in the spirit of seeking a political solution, would promptly withdraw the multiple lawsuits he initiated concerning the impeachment. Such a move would facilitate open discussions on settlement proposals and avoid any actions or remarks on a matter still under judicial consideration.
In related developments, the Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party criticised Dr Doyin Odebowale, an aide to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. This was in response to Odebowale’s comments on the governor’s absence from Ondo State after his extended medical leave in Germany. Kennedy Peretei, the Ondo PDP Publicity Secretary, labelled Odebowale’s statements as lacking logic.
Editorial:
The essence of governance is to serve the people and uphold the tenets of democracy. The ongoing tussle between the Ondo State House of Assembly and Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa is a reflection of the complexities of political dynamics. While the rule of law must always be upheld, it’s equally essential to find amicable solutions to political disagreements for the greater good of the state and its citizens.
The intervention of the national leadership of the APC is a commendable step towards resolving the impasse. However, it’s crucial for all parties involved to approach the situation with an open mind, prioritising the interests of the Ondo people above personal or political gains.
The Assembly’s request for the withdrawal of lawsuits by the deputy governor is a significant move towards reconciliation. We believe that such gestures can pave the way for constructive dialogue and foster unity within the state’s leadership. Leaders need to remember that their primary duty is to the people they serve, and prolonged disputes only hinder progress and development.
Did You Know?
- The Ondo State House of Assembly is the legislative arm of the Ondo State government.
- Impeachment is a constitutional process that allows for the removal of elected officials from office due to misconduct.
- Ondo State, located in southwestern Nigeria, was created on 3rd February 1976.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s two major political parties, the other being the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
- Political impeachments in Nigeria often attract national attention due to their potential implications on the broader political landscape.