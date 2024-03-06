Ondo Ex-Deputy Gov and Afenifere Eye PDP Ticket

In the run-up to the Ondo State governorship election slated for November 16, 2024, notable political figures, including the former Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, and an esteemed Afenifere chieftain, Mr. Sola Ebiseni, have declared their intentions to contest for the governorship ticket under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The PDP’s National Working Committee has released a timetable for its primary election, setting the stage for aspirants to formalize their candidacies.
The electoral timeline, as outlined by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, earmarks April 25 for the party’s congress to select its gubernatorial candidate. The sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms is scheduled between March 7 and 21, with a submission deadline of March 25. Following this, aspirants are expected to undergo screening at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on March 27, with screening results due by March 29.
In a statement to Punch, Ajayi, who served as deputy governor during Rotimi Akeredolu’s first term, expressed his readiness for the contest and addressed the possibility of a consensus candidate, emphasizing the need for unanimous agreement among aspirants for such an arrangement to be viable. He highlighted his commitment to transparency in the party’s selection process.
Echoing a similar sentiment, Ebiseni conveyed his preparedness for the electoral battle, citing his extensive experience and deep-rooted connection with the people of Ondo State as his competitive edge. He criticized the current administration for resorting to violence amidst a shortage of innovative governance strategies, underscoring the populace’s desire for change.
The PDP’s primary promises to be a pivotal moment for the party as it gears up to challenge the incumbent administration. With experienced and determined candidates like Ajayi and Ebiseni in the fray, the party aims to present a formidable challenge in the upcoming gubernatorial election.
Editorial
The forthcoming governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State present a significant turning point in the region’s political landscape. With seasoned politicians such as Agboola Ajayi and Sola Ebiseni throwing their hats into the ring, the PDP showcases experience, determination, and a vision for transformative leadership that could resonate well with the electorate’s aspirations for change.
The announcement comes when Nigeria grapples with challenges, from economic pressures to national security issues. Gubernatorial candidates’ leadership qualities and policy propositions are essential in such a context. The experiences of Ajayi, with his insider perspective on the state’s governance and Ebiseni’s long-standing commitment to the Yoruba socio-cultural group Afenifere, enrich the political discourse and offer voters distinct choices for the state’s future direction.
The procedure laid out by the PDP for its primary election underlines the party’s commitment to a structured and fair selection process. However, the emphasis on consensus, as highlighted by Ajayi, raises crucial questions about democratic ideals within party politics. While consensus can streamline the nomination process and unify the party, it also necessitates transparent dialogues and genuine agreement among all contenders to avoid any perception of coercion or disenfranchisement.
As Ondo State inches closer to determining its next governor, the role of political parties in fostering a competitive yet ethical electoral environment cannot be overstated. It is incumbent upon the PDP and other parties to ensure that the primary elections are not just a formality but a true reflection of democratic principles, where the best ideas and candidates emerge through an inclusive, transparent, and accountable process.
Did You Know?
- In southwestern Nigeria, Ondo State is known for its rich cultural heritage and significant contributions to Nigeria’s political and socio-economic spheres.
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is one of Nigeria’s major political parties, having governed the country for an uninterrupted 16 years from 1999 to 2015.
- Consensus candidacy, where a political party’s aspirants agree on a single candidate to avoid a competitive primary, can be a double-edged sword, fostering unity or breeding discontent within the party ranks.
- Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-cultural organization to which Mr. Sola Ebiseni is affiliated, plays a critical role in advocating for the socio-political interests of the Yoruba people within Nigeria’s broader national discourse.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) organizes and supervises elections in Nigeria, ensuring that they are conducted fairly, transparently, and in accordance with the law.