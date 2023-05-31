Ondo Governor Akeredolu Threatens Action Against Fuel Hoarders

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has warned petroleum marketers and fuel station owners who are hoarding fuel. He promised decisive action against those found guilty of this practice.
Akeredolu has given a directive to the state’s Task Force to inspect stations and address the issue of fuel hoarding.
This development comes in the wake of President Bola Tinubu’s announcement about terminating petrol subsidies, which led to long queues at fuel stations across the state. Fuel dealers subsequently raised pump prices to between N400 and N500 per litre, which resulted in a drastic increase in transportation fares by 100 per cent, leaving commuters stranded across the state.
Governor Akeredolu’s warning was conveyed in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, in Akure, the state capital.
He emphasized that in light of the long queues that had become prevalent at filling stations across the state, it was essential that all petrol stations dispense the fuel in their tanks to alleviate the public’s hardship.
Akeredolu assured that the Governor’s Task Force would closely monitor the situation throughout the state and take decisive action against any fuel station found to be hoarding fuel.
Fuel Scarcity in Ondo State: Akeredolu’s Firm Stance Against Hoarding
Following President Bola Tinubu’s announcement of the end of petrol subsidies, the recent fuel price hike has significantly impacted Ondo State, resulting in long queues at petrol stations and a sudden increase in transport fares.
Amidst this crisis, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s firm stance against fuel hoarding by petroleum marketers is commendable.
Fuel hoarding creates artificial scarcity, which exacerbates the hardship citizens are experiencing due to the increased prices. By threatening to penalize fuel hoarders, Akeredolu is taking a necessary step to ensure that the fuel available in the state is accessible to everyone.
It is also commendable that the governor has deployed the State’s Task Force to enforce this directive. However, it is equally crucial that they carry out this mandate transparently and fairly.
This is a trying time for residents of Ondo State, and the governor’s decisive action against fuel hoarding should bring some relief.
However, this crisis underscores the need for a long-term solution to Nigeria’s recurring fuel problems.
As such, this is hoped to prompt the government to explore and invest more in sustainable and affordable alternative energy sources.