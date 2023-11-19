Ondo Youths Urge Fair Play in Upcoming Bye-Election Candidate Selection

In the wake of the upcoming bye-election for the Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, the Akoko Youths Forum has made a strong appeal to political parties. They urge these parties to avoid imposing candidates on the electorate. This call for democratic fairness comes as the seat became vacant following Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s resignation, who was elected to represent the constituency but later appointed as the Minister of Interior by President Bola Tinubu.
While the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not yet set a date for the bye-election, political activities are already underway. Engineer Ibukunoluwa Akeju, President of the Akoko Youths Forum, emphasized the group’s non-partisan stance during the inauguration of its new executive in Akungba Akoko. Akeju stressed the importance of selecting candidates who genuinely understand and represent the people’s struggles and interests.
Akeju highlighted that all current candidates, being natives of the federal constituency, are qualified. He advocated for a fair electoral process, allowing the people to freely choose their representative without undue influence or candidate imposition.
The Akoko Youths Forum, primarily focused on youth employment and empowerment, has outlined several developmental plans for Akokoland. These include harnessing local human resources, involving philanthropists, traditional rulers, and political leaders in developmental programs, and equipping graduates with skills to enhance their employability.
The group has previously been instrumental in addressing major issues in Akoko, such as a prolonged power outage, where they successfully mobilized resources for the community’s benefit. They also actively contribute to ensuring security in the region, working alongside local security personnel.
Editorial
The stance taken by the Akoko Youths Forum in the lead-up to the bye-election in the Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency is a commendable example of civic engagement and democratic advocacy. Their call for political parties to refrain from imposing candidates is a vital reminder of the importance of upholding democratic principles in electoral processes.
At Yohaig NG, we recognize the significance of this youth-led initiative in promoting fair and transparent elections. It reflects a growing awareness and involvement of Nigerian youth in the political process, advocating for representation that truly reflects the will of the people. This movement is not just about a single election; it’s about setting a precedent for how democracy should function at all levels in Nigeria.
The emphasis on selecting candidates who are deeply connected to the community’s challenges and aspirations is particularly noteworthy. It underscores the need for representatives who are not just politically savvy but also empathetic and committed to addressing the real issues faced by their constituents.
The proactive role of the Akoko Youths Forum in community development and empowerment initiatives is a model for youth organizations across Nigeria. Their efforts in addressing local challenges, from power outages to security concerns, demonstrate the potential impact of organized youth involvement in societal development.
The approach taken by the Akoko Youths Forum should inspire other youth groups and communities across Nigeria. It’s a call to action for more active, informed, and responsible participation in the political process, ensuring that elected representatives truly serve the interests of their constituents.
Did You Know?
- Youth Participation in Politics: Globally, there’s a growing trend of increased youth involvement in political processes.
- Importance of Local Elections: Local elections often have a more direct impact on people’s daily lives than national elections.
- Democratic Principles: Upholding democratic principles in elections is crucial for the legitimacy of any democratic system.
- Community Development Initiatives: Grassroots movements and community development initiatives can significantly influence local governance.
- Empowerment Through Education: Educating young people about their civic rights and responsibilities is key to fostering a more engaged and informed electorate.