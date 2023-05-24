Opposition Members-Elect of 10th House Back APC Candidates Abass and Kalu

Article Summary
- 63 members-elect of the opposition parties have endorsed the All Progressives Congress candidates, Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu, for Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively.
- The endorsement was announced by Ikenga Ugochinyere, spokesman for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).
- Ugochinyere calls on other speakership aspirants to withdraw, stating that the opposition votes are firm with Abbas and Kalu.
- According to Ugochinyere, Abbas is well-qualified to be the next Speaker, having a track record of successful bill legislation.
- The 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated on June 13, 2023.
News Story
An impressive sixty-three elected members from the forthcoming 10th House of Representatives opposition parties have pledged their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates, Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu, for Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively.
This endorsement was publicly declared in Abuja on Wednesday by Ikenga Ugochinyere, who acts as the voice for the Coalition of United Political Parties. Ugochinyere led 62 other members-elect from the minority political parties in this action.
Speaking on behalf of the members-elect representing Ideato North/South Federal Constituency, Ugochinyere urged those in the speakership race expecting the opposition’s votes to compete against the Abbas/Kalu ticket to reconsider and step down. However, he clarified that their support had been firmly pledged elsewhere.
The CUPP spokesman sang praises of Abbas, claiming he is more than qualified to take on the Speaker of the House role. Ugochinyere highlighted Abbas’s strong educational background, boasting a Doctorate Degree, and his vast experience, making him the ideal candidate to preside over the affairs of the House.
Ugochinyere also referred to Abbas’s impressive legislative track record, with a remarkable 43 bills in the 8th Assembly and 74 bills in the 9th House. He underlined that Abbas is the member with the highest number of bills and that 21 of those bills have been signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Supporting this stance, the member-elect representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency and member of the Labour Party, Amobi Ogah, voiced his support for Abass and Kalu. He said their emergence as Speaker and Deputy Speaker would make the 10th Assembly unique and pleaded with his colleagues to support the duo in the interest of national unity.
As the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on June 13 draws closer, various pressure groups of intra and inter-party alliances have surfaced in the House. These alliances, and their voting decisions, will undoubtedly shape the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.
Editorial
A United Front for the Good of the Nation
In an unexpected turn of events, 63 members-elect from opposition parties have thrown their weight behind the All Progressives Congress candidates, Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu, for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker roles in the 10th House of Representatives.
This endorsement, announced by the Coalition of United Political Parties spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, is a commendable act of unity that transcends party lines for the nation’s greater good.
Recognising the importance of solid leadership for the incoming 10th Assembly, this opposition members-elect is setting aside partisan politics. Instead, they are backing Abbas and Kalu, whose qualifications and experiences stand out. Indeed, with his impressive record of bill legislation, Abbas presents a promising vision for a proactive and productive 10th House.
Critics may argue that this endorsement reduces the political diversity and competitiveness in the House. However, it is vital to recognise that unity is not uniformity. This move, in fact, places emphasis on collaboration and consensus-building rather than contentious politics.
Yet, while this endorsement stands as a symbol of unity, it is also an urgent call for other speakership aspirants to review their positions. This is not a discouragement but rather a challenge for aspirants to redefine their objectives and strategies. They must consider how they can serve the 10th Assembly in roles beyond the speakership.
Now is the time for those in power to harness this wave of unity. They must prioritise inclusive decision-making and mutual respect between parties. As we anticipate the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on June 13, the call to action is clear: Embrace unity, transcend party politics and serve the nation’s greater good.
Did You Know?
- Tajudeen Abbas, who is being endorsed for Speaker, had the third-highest number of bills in the 8th Assembly with 43 bills.
- In the 9th House, Tajudeen Abbas had a total of 74 bills.
- Twenty-one of Abbas’s bills have been signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.
- The 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated on June 13, 2023.
- The National Working Committee of the APC released the zoning formula for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly on May 8, 2023.
