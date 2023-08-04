Opposition Slams APC’s Appointment of Ganduje as Party Chair

Former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has been appointed as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a decision that has drawn criticism from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party.
They argue that Ganduje, aged 73, carries a reputation tarnished by corruption allegations.
Despite the controversy, Ganduje, who assumed his new role during the APC’s National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja, pledged to foster unity within the party, implement reforms, and uphold internal democracy.
The meeting also saw the appointment of Senator Ajibola Basiru, a former Senate spokesperson, as the APC National Secretary.
President Bola Tinubu, who attended the meeting, defended the legitimacy of the presidential poll. He emphasised the importance of good governance, quality service delivery, and unity within the party.
Tinubu also called for devolution of some powers from the NEC to the National Working Committee to fill other vacancies within the party.
Ganduje, in his acceptance speech, promised to promote party unity and increase the number of executive and legislative seats held by the APC. He also committed to ensuring fair and transparent primary elections.
However, the PDP and Labour Party are disappointed at Ganduje’s appointment. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP labelled the APC as a “cesspit of corruption”.
Yunusa Tanko, the chief spokesman for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, echoed these sentiments, stating that the appointment showed a lack of credibility within the APC.
Editorial:
The appointment of Abdullahi Ganduje as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sparked controversy and criticism from opposition parties.
This decision raises questions about the APC’s commitment to integrity and transparency, given Ganduje’s reputation marred by corruption allegations.
While Ganduje’s promises of unity, reforms, and internal democracy are commendable, they are overshadowed by the controversy surrounding his appointment.
The APC must consider the implications of this decision on its public image and credibility.
The party must uphold the principles of integrity and transparency, which are fundamental to a functioning democracy.
The APC should consider implementing stringent measures to ensure that all its members, especially those in leadership positions, adhere to the highest standards of integrity.
This could include establishing an independent ethics committee to investigate any allegations of corruption and misconduct.
Such a move would enhance the party’s credibility and restore public trust.
Did You Know?
- Abdullahi Ganduje, the new National Chairman of the APC, served as the governor of Kano State.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s two major contemporary political parties.
- The APC was formed in February 2013 by merging Nigeria’s four biggest opposition parties.
- The APC’s symbol is a broom, symbolising the party’s commitment to cleaning up Nigeria’s political system.
- The APC won the presidential election in 2015, marking the first time in Nigeria’s history that an incumbent president lost a re-election bid.
