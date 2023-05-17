Osinbajo Should’ve Been APC’s Candidate, Insists Labour Party’s Peter Obi

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, recently expressed his belief that Nigeria would have made more significant progress had the All Progressives Congress (APC) chosen Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as their candidate.
Obi shared this sentiment while attending Dele Momodu’s 63rd birthday celebration in London.
A 52-second video clip of the former Anambra State governor’s remarks has since gone viral on social media. In the video, Obi claims that he once confronted APC leadership, suggesting they should have nominated Osinbajo to ensure a more progressive Nigeria.
“I am desperate to see Nigeria working, I can’t hide it. I even confronted them if you want it, why didn’t you bring Osinbajo so that we can have people who want to work for the country?
“Nigeria needs a healthy person and someone like him working 24 hours. Let’s have the place working for everyone,” Obi added.
It’s worth noting that Obi filed a petition to challenge the victory of APC’s Bola Tinubu, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission. Obi, who placed third in the election, submitted his petition at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja on March 21, 2023.
Obi’s petition alleges various irregularities in the election, including the non-qualification of Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, and Tinubu’s failure to win the majority of lawful votes cast.
The case also claims non-compliance with legal provisions during the election.
The court, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, has adjourned the pre-hearing of Obi’s petition against Tinubu to Friday, May 19, 2023, after the involved parties disagreed on documents, among other reasons.
Editorial Note: APC’s Missed Opportunity with Osinbajo
Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has sparked a conversation on Nigeria’s political landscape by suggesting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) should have chosen Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as their candidate.
This assertion raises questions about the APC’s decision-making process and the implications for Nigeria’s progress.
Nigeria’s current state of affairs reveals a nation grappling with numerous challenges. Obi’s remarks hint that a more progressive Nigeria might have been achievable had the APC nominated Osinbajo.
As a respected and competent figure, Osinbajo’s potential leadership could have provided the necessary impetus to tackle Nigeria’s pressing issues.
Those in power must consider the implications of their choices and take the necessary steps to promote the nation’s best interests. The APC must reflect on their candidate selection process and ensure that future decisions prioritize Nigeria’s progress and well-being.
Nigerians must also remain engaged in political discourse and hold their leaders accountable.
Citizens can play a significant role in shaping the nation’s future by actively participating in the conversation.
Did you know?
- Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, with over 200 million people.
- Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa, driven primarily by oil, agriculture, and services.
- The country has over 250 ethnic groups and more than 500 languages spoken.
Why Yohaig?
Yohaig NG is committed to providing readers with the latest Naija news and insights, ensuring they stay informed and engaged with current events.
We encourage our readers to leave comments, share their opinions, and join the conversation on the issues that matter most to them.