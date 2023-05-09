Osun guber: Supreme Court judgement will bolster democracy – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State declared that the Supreme Court’s decision, confirming his triumph in the 2022 gubernatorial election in the state, will fortify the country’s democracy.
Adeleke communicated this sentiment while addressing the press following the Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday.
He stated, “The Supreme Court ruling once again reaffirms our win. This decision will bolster democracy. This is our state, and we must collectively work towards its development.
“My profound gratitude goes out to my family, my brother, my sister, my wife, Titi and Ngozi. You all are my pillars of strength. I express my appreciation to my children and all Imole and PDP supporters both locally and internationally,” he said.
Remember, the Supreme Court has confirmed Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the state’s duly elected governor.
The highest court, in its primary ruling delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, dismissed an appeal lodged against Adeleke’s election win by the former governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, who was the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.
The court maintained that although Oyetola asserted that Adeleke emerged victorious due to over-voting in 774 polling units in the state, he failed to present any Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, BVAS, a machine that was utilized in any of the polling units to substantiate his claim.
“It is glaring that the Appellant did not provide any BVAS in evidence, but endeavored to prove over-voting by means of a report of examination of INEC’s database or backend server.”
The apex court stated that since it was not disputed that the BVAS contains a record of accredited voters, “it is therefore the only direct and primary record of voters accredited at polling units on election day.”
The court stated that nothing in either Section 47 of the Electoral Act 2022 or Regulations 18-23 of the INEC’s Regulations made it obligatory for Presiding Officers in an election to transmit by BVAS the number of accredited voters in each polling unit to the backend server.
It dismissed the evidence of expert witnesses who testified in Oyeyola’s favor.
The apex court declared it found no reason to overturn the verdict of the Court of Appeal, which upheld Adeleke’s election victory.
Editor’s Take
In a landmark ruling that has the potential to redefine the political landscape, the Supreme Court has affirmed Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected governor of Osun state.
This verdict upholds the integrity of our democratic process and underscores the independence of our judicial system.
It’s a time when the political terrain is fraught with uncertainty and controversy, as accusations of electoral malpractices are rife.
The contention by Adegboyega Oyetola, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate that Adeleke’s victory resulted from over-voting in 774 polling units was notably dismissed by the apex court.
The lack of tangible evidence in the form of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines, which would have supported Oyetola’s claim, significantly contributed to this dismissal.
It’s important to highlight that the Supreme Court’s stance on using BVAS is precedent-setting.
The court ruled that there is no legal requirement for presiding officers to transmit the number of accredited voters in each polling unit to the back-end server using BVAS.
This clarity will undoubtedly serve as a guide in future elections and electoral litigations.
As the dust settles following this landmark ruling, Governor Adeleke’s message stands out as a call for unity and a concerted effort toward the development of the Osun state.
He thanked his family and supporters, acknowledging them as his strong support pillars.
This speaks volumes about his character as a leader who acknowledges the contributions of those who stand with him.
Adeleke’s emphasis on strengthening democracy is a reassuring message to the people of Nigeria.
In an era where democratic norms are being tested globally, the Supreme Court’s ruling in this case not only solidifies the integrity of the electoral process but also underscores the value of the rule of law in the democratic governance of Nigeria.
The Supreme Court’s ruling on the Osun state governorship election is a significant win for democracy in Nigeria.
It reaffirms the sanctity of the electoral process, sets a precedent for using BVAS in future elections, and renews faith in the independence and impartiality of the judiciary.
As Governor Adeleke steps forward to lead Osun State, it is hoped that this verdict will serve as a beacon of hope and a call to unity and development for the people of Osun State and Nigeria at large.
