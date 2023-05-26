Osun State APC Members Reaffirm Adegboyega Oyetola as Party Leader

- Members and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State have endorsed and reaffirmed the state’s immediate past governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, as the party leader.
News Story
Members and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state have reinforced their support for the immediate past governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, endorsing him as the party’s leader. This endorsement came from party members spanning four Local Government Council Areas within the Ijesa-South Federal Constituency.
Speaking to journalists at the APC Secretariat in Ilesa East local government, former Vice Chairman Johnson Ajilore explained that the APC constitution already defines party leadership’s position at the state level. He mentioned that Senator Iyiola Omisore and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola are recognized as party leaders at the national level.
Still, the leadership of the party within the state falls to Oyetola.
Furthermore, when discussing the leadership within the Ijesa-South Federal Constituency, Ajilore expressed that the entirety of party members endorse and affirm the leadership of Elder Kunle Odeyemi, confidently stating that no genuine party member would be in opposition to this decision.
Editorial
The reaffirmation of Adegboyega Oyetola as the leader of the All Progressives Congress in Osun state exemplifies the unity within the party.
Clear roles and responsibilities, as outlined in the APC constitution, aid in maintaining order and reducing potential conflicts within the party ranks.
The endorsement of leaders at various levels, from the state to the constituencies, fosters a sense of solidarity and shared purpose, which is vital for the party’s overall success.
As APC members move forward, this spirit of unity and collaboration is hoped to prevail.
