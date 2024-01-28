Over 4.6 Million PVCs Collected Ahead of Nigeria’s Upcoming By-Elections

In preparation for the February 3 rerun and by-elections, many Nigerian voters have collected their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs). According to a document from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 4,613,197 PVCs have been collected. This figure includes 2,189,171 PVCs for the by-elections and 2,424,026 for the rerun elections.
The INEC plans to deploy over 8,500 Bimodal Voters Authentication Systems and more than 35,000 ad-hoc staff for these elections. Additionally, 74 domestic and one international observer will monitor the electoral process. The by-elections are scheduled in two senatorial districts, three state constituencies, and four federal constituencies across various states, including Ebonyi, Yobe, Borno, Kaduna, Benue, Ondo, Taraba, Lagos, and Kebbi.
The court-ordered rerun elections will occur in the Plateau Central Senatorial district and 13 federal constituencies. These include constituencies in Lagos, Kebbi, Ondo, Taraba, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Sokoto, Anambra, Enugu, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Plateau, and Yobe. Rerun elections are also scheduled in state constituencies across Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger, Oyo, Sokoto, and Zamfara.
This large-scale electoral exercise demonstrates the commitment of INEC and the Nigerian electorate to the democratic process despite the challenges of organizing elections in a country as diverse and populous as Nigeria.
Editorial:
The collection of over 4.6 million Permanent Voters’ Cards for the upcoming rerun and by-elections in Nigeria is a testament to the resilience and commitment of the Nigerian people to their democratic rights and responsibilities. This significant turnout reflects the citizens’ desire to actively participate in shaping the future of their nation through the ballot.
The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) meticulous preparation, including deploying thousands of Bimodal Voters Authentication Systems and ad-hoc staff, is commendable. It underscores the importance of ensuring free, fair, and credible elections. The presence of domestic and international observers further enhances the transparency and integrity of the electoral process.
However, this exercise is not without its challenges. Conducting elections across diverse and sometimes volatile regions requires logistical prowess and a deep understanding of the socio-political dynamics within these areas. The INEC’s ability to navigate these complexities is crucial in maintaining the trust and confidence of the electorate.
As we approach these elections, it is imperative that all stakeholders, including political parties, candidates, and the electorate, commit to peace and respect for the rule of law. The sanctity of the electoral process must be upheld, and any form of electoral malpractice or violence should be unequivocally condemned.
The upcoming elections are more than just a political exercise; they are a reflection of Nigeria’s democratic maturity and its aspiration towards a more inclusive and representative governance. Let us all, as a nation, embrace this opportunity to strengthen our democracy and work towards a future where every vote counts and every voice is heard.
Did You Know?
- The Bimodal Voters Authentication System (BVAS) used in Nigerian elections is a technology designed to authenticate voters and ensure the integrity of the voting process.
- Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was established in 1998, playing a critical role in the country’s transition to civilian rule.
- Court orders often necessitate the concept of rerun elections in Nigeria following disputes in electoral processes.
- Ebonyi State, one of the locations for the upcoming by-elections, was created in 1996 and is known for its rich cultural heritage and natural resources.
- The Plateau Central Senatorial district, where a rerun election is scheduled, is part of Plateau State, known as the “Home of Peace and Tourism” in Nigeria.