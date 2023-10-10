Over 5 Million Voters Ready for Tri-State Governorship Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that over 5.4 million Nigerians have registered to vote in the upcoming November 11 Governorship Elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.
This was disclosed by Sam Olumekun, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, in a statement released on Tuesday. Olumekun provided a breakdown of registered voters per state: Bayelsa State with 1,056,862; Imo State with 2,419,922; and Kogi State with 1,932,654, totalling 5,409,438 across the three states.
He also noted that soft copies of the complete register of voters for each state will be presented to the political parties participating in the elections. Olumekun revealed that 16 political parties are sponsoring candidates in Bayelsa State, 17 in Imo State, and all 18 parties in Kogi State.
A mock accreditation of voters in the three states is scheduled to take place on October 14, 2023, to test-run the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and upload polling unit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal.
Editorial
The forthcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states, with over 5.4 million registered voters, present a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey.
We believe that the meticulous preparation and execution of electoral processes are paramount to ensuring that the voice of the electorate is accurately represented and that the democratic principles upon which the nation stands are upheld.
This scenario underscores the significance of ensuring that electoral processes are transparent, credible, and inclusive, providing a platform where the electorate can confidently express their democratic rights.
It is crucial that while navigating through the complexities of conducting elections, the electoral body remains steadfast in adhering to principles that uphold the integrity of the electoral process.
We advocate for a robust and transparent electoral process that not only adheres to the established guidelines but also actively engages and educates the electorate, ensuring that they are adequately informed and empowered to participate effectively in the democratic process.
It is through such a comprehensive and principled approach that the electoral body can foster a credible and trustworthy electoral environment.
Did You Know?
- INEC was established in 1998 and is responsible for organizing elections in Nigeria.
- Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states are located in the southern, southeastern, and north-central regions of Nigeria respectively.
- The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is a new technology introduced by INEC to enhance the credibility of the voter accreditation process.
- Nigeria operates a multi-party system, allowing multiple political parties to run for political offices.
- The governorship election is held every four years in Nigeria, with governors being the highest-ranking officials in their respective states.