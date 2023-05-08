Pastor Adeboye: Tinubu to Heal Nigeria with Divine Aid

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has declared that Nigeria will be healed under the guidance of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and with God’s assistance.
During the monthly Thanksgiving service at the RCCG Headquarters in Ebute-Metta, Pastor Adeboye, represented by his Special Assistant, Pastor Dele Balogun, expressed confidence in Tinubu’s forthcoming administration.
He urged the President-elect to work towards the Nigerian dream of a revitalized nation.
“Let us pray for the incoming government that God will support it and give it the Grace to do the right thing.
Thank God the President-elect has promised to fix Nigeria. If God helps him, Nigeria will prosper in his hands,” he said.
Tinubu’s inauguration is set for May 29 as he prepares to take over the reins from President Muhammadu Buhari.
This comes after the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja struck out the Action Alliance (AA) petition challenging Tinubu’s victory.
The five-member panel, led by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, agreed with the dismissal per the Electoral Act provisions.
The petition withdrawal did not meet any objections from the respondents.
There are now four remaining petitions in the proceedings.
Editorial Note
Nigeria’s Hope for Prosperity: The Incoming Tinubu Administration
The recent declaration by Pastor Enoch Adeboye expressing his faith in the incoming administration of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu comes as a beacon of hope for Nigeria.
It is a clear call to action for the new government, which must now strive to create a more prosperous nation under its leadership.
The current state of Nigeria has left many citizens longing for change and progress.
The President-elect’s promise to “fix Nigeria” brings a sense of optimism that the nation will soon embark on a path of recovery, development, and progress.
The implications of this promise, combined with the spiritual support of influential religious figures like Pastor Adeboye, could inspire a wave of positive change across Nigeria.
This highlights the importance of collaboration between the government and religious institutions in shaping the country’s future.
As Nigerian citizens, supporting the incoming administration while holding it accountable for fulfilling its promises is crucial.
By fostering an environment of unity and faith in our leaders, Nigeria can surmount its current challenges and work towards becoming a more prosperous, vibrant nation.
The government and the Nigerian people must unite to embrace the potential for change and growth.
With divine guidance and collaborative efforts, Nigeria can emerge as a more prosperous, stable country under the Tinubu administration.
