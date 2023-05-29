Pastor Tunde Bakare Expresses Discouragement After Visit to President Buhari, Declines Invitation for Road Inauguration

Pastor Tunde Bakare, Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, revealed that he felt discouraged following his recent visit to outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari.
As a result, Bakare declined an invitation from Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to inaugurate a road in Kaduna State.
During a webinar on Saturday, Bakare clarified his absence at the event, asserting,
“I didn’t go, I wasn’t there.” The online program, organised by the PTB4Nigeria In Diaspora Group, revolved around the theme ‘Building the New Nigeria: The Role of the Diaspora.’
Bakare pointed out an error where a road in Kaduna, the Isa Kaita Road, was marked as being commissioned by him on May 26, 2023. However, he stressed that he was not present for the event.
He also read a message he had sent to El-Rufai via WhatsApp, explaining his absence. Bakare wrote,
“I’m so discouraged after I met with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), last night. I need time to encourage myself in the Lord my God.”
In response to Bakare’s message, El-Rufai expressed his concern over Bakare’s state of mind and acknowledged Bakare’s right to decline the invitation, given the circumstances.
Despite his discouragement, Bakare affirmed his faith in God and his belief that Nigeria would still progress within his lifetime.
Several other dignitaries attended the event in Kaduna to inaugurate various infrastructure projects as part of El-Rufai’s Urban Renewal Programme.
The event included inaugurations by former Kano State Governor Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso and former Vice President Namadi Sambo.
Editorial
Tunde Bakare: Discouragement and Hope in Troubled Times
The recent revelation by Pastor Tunde Bakare of his discouragement after visiting President Muhammadu Buhari sends a poignant message regarding the nation’s state.
His declining of Governor El-Rufai’s invitation to inaugurate a road in Kaduna State further underscores his state of mind.
Yet, Pastor Bakare shines a light of hope in this cloud of discouragement. His expression of faith and confidence in the future progress of Nigeria is a powerful reminder that hope should remain even amidst challenging times.
As citizens, we should reflect on Pastor Bakare’s words and remain steadfast in our belief in the potential of Nigeria.
We must remember that transformation doesn’t happen overnight but through consistent efforts and an unwavering belief in our shared vision for the country.
Did you know?
- Pastor Tunde Bakare is a Nigerian Prophetic-Apostolic pastor. He was reportedly Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate during the 2011 presidential election in Nigeria.
- Bakare is known for his outspoken stance on various political issues in Nigeria.
