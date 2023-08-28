Pdp Alleges Apc Driving Nigeria To Crisis Point

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has levelled serious allegations against the All Progressives Congress (APC). Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the PDP spokesperson, claims Nigeria is nearing a crisis under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
The PDP asserts that the APC lacks the support of the public. This has created a sense of governance vacuum in the country.
Ologunagba is concerned about hastily implemented policies. These policies have led to widespread hardship and insecurity, he says.
The spokesperson criticises the APC for removing subsidies and floating the Naira. These actions have resulted in a high cost of living and massive job losses.
Ologunagba claims that over 150 million Nigerians are struggling to afford daily meals. He warns that current affairs could lead to a severe crisis if not addressed.
Editorial
Is Nigeria Truly on the Brink? PDP’s Accusations Examined
The PDP’s recent allegations against the APC are indeed alarming. They paint a grim picture of Nigeria’s current state, which cannot be ignored.
While the APC has shortcomings, the question arises: Is the PDP’s critique a political strategy or a genuine concern? The PDP’s focus on the APC’s alleged failures may be an attempt to divert attention from its past governance issues.
However, the allegations raise valid concerns that require immediate attention. These concerns are not just the responsibility of the APC but should be addressed by all political parties.
Did You Know?
- The APC was formed in 2013 as a merger of four opposition parties.
- Nigeria has one of the highest poverty rates in the world.
- The Naira has depreciated over 30% against the US dollar in the past five years.
- Nigeria ranks 146 out of 180 countries in the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index.
- The country has one of the highest unemployment rates globally, at 33.3% as of 2021.