PDP BoT Insists on National Secretary’s Immediate Resignation

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has called for the immediate resignation of Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the party’s National Secretary, as he is also the party’s governorship candidate for the upcoming November 11 election in Imo State.
The demand, articulated by BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, cites the party’s constitutional provision which prohibits a candidate from holding dual positions. Wabara, in a statement, urged the National Working Committee (NWC) to ensure Anyanwu vacates his office promptly to concentrate on the imminent election.
Wabara highlighted that it has come to the BoT’s attention that Anyanwu, the PDP’s current Imo State governorship candidate, is still maintaining his position as the National Secretary of the party.
This is not only morally questionable, as holding dual positions is not permitted, but also contravenes the party’s constitutional provision. Specifically, section 47(5) of the PDP constitution, amended in 2017, mandates the resignation of any party officeholder wishing to contest any elective position.
Although the usual practice would have seen Anyanwu resign earlier, the NWC had allowed him to continue in office until now. However, the BoT, acting as the conscience of the party, has the constitutional authority to admonish any member acting contrary to the party’s guiding principles, and this situation is no exception.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, refuted claims that the party’s NWC planned to dismiss Anyanwu from his position, describing such claims as an attempt to “embarrass, cause disaffection and division.”
Editorial
The PDP finds itself in a precarious situation, where the adherence to its constitutional provisions is being tested. The insistence of the BoT on the resignation of Senator Samuel Anyanwu from his position as National Secretary, while he is the party’s governorship candidate in Imo State, reflects a commitment to uphold the party’s constitutional and moral principles.
We believe that the party’s constitution, particularly section 47(5), is clear on the matter, necessitating the resignation of any party officeholder who wishes to contest an elective position.
The situation presents a dilemma that is not only constitutional but also ethical. The PDP, as a significant political entity, must navigate this situation with utmost transparency and adherence to its own rules to maintain its credibility among its members and the electorate.
The party’s NWC must act decisively, ensuring that its actions are in strict compliance with its constitution, thereby setting a precedent that underscores the importance of rule adherence within the party.
The PDP must also manage its internal communications and public statements judiciously to avoid sending mixed signals to its members and the public.
The contradictory statements emanating from different arms of the party could be perceived as a lack of cohesion and unity in the party’s ranks, which could be exploited by political opponents. The party must present a united front, especially as the Imo State governorship election approaches, to bolster its chances of electoral success.
Did You Know?
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was founded on 28th July 1998.
- The PDP was once the ruling party in Nigeria, holding the presidency for 16 consecutive years from 1999 to 2015.
- The symbol of the PDP is an umbrella, which signifies protection and unity.
- The PDP has won the Nigerian presidential election four times: in 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2011.
- The party’s motto is “Power to the People”, reflecting its stance on popular empowerment and public service.