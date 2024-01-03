PDP Chieftain Criticizes Politicians for Ignoring Akeredolu’s Challenges

Dr. Bakita Bello, a Peoples Democratic Party member and former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, discussed the political climate in Ondo State in an interview with Peter Dada. Bello, who has been quiet but active in politics, pursued academic advancement after his legislative term, later serving as the Executive Chairman of the Ondo State Teaching Service Commission.
Bello views politics as a calling to serve humanity and is not considering retirement. He expressed concern over the recent political crisis in Ondo State, attributing it to non-compliance with constitutional requirements for power transfer from a governor to a deputy. He criticized the exploitation of the situation by some for selfish gains and suggested that the 2024 governorship election might have influenced the crisis.
Lucky Aiyedatiwa is now the substantive governor. Bello congratulates him and hopes for an inclusive government that respects the rule of law. He urges Aiyedatiwa to review questionable policies, appoint a compatible deputy governor, and address the welfare of citizens and civil servants. Bello also calls for an audit of state government accounts and a prudent approach to governance.
Bello emphasizes the need for political parties in Nigeria to operate on explicit ideologies and criticizes the current political landscape for lacking discipline and coherent management. He advocates for a political restructuring of the country, involving the people more in decision-making processes.
Reflecting on his political journey, Bello started as a youth and student leader in the Unity Party of Nigeria. He later joined the Peoples Democratic Party, where he was elected Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly. He holds positions in the Ondo State Branch of Afenifere and the Ondo State Elders and Leaders.
Editorial
The recent insights from Dr. Bakita Bello, a seasoned politician and former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, shed light on the intricate dynamics of Nigerian politics, particularly in Ondo State. His perspective is a critique of the current political scenario and a call for a deeper understanding and reformation of the political system.
Bello’s emphasis on politics as a service to humanity resonates with the core values of democratic governance. His concerns about the recent political crisis in Ondo State highlight the importance of adhering to constitutional norms and the dangers of political opportunism. This situation serves as a reminder that political power should be exercised responsibly and sensitively to the populace’s needs.
The transition to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa marks a new chapter for Ondo State. It presents an opportunity to embrace inclusive governance and address pressing issues like public welfare and economic challenges. Bello’s call for auditing government accounts and reviewing policies reflects the need for transparency and accountability in governance.
Bello’s critique of the Nigerian political landscape, with its lack of explicit ideologies and disciplined management, points to a broader issue in Nigerian politics. The need for ideologically driven political parties and a more participatory democratic process is crucial for the country’s political maturity and stability.
As we reflect on these insights, it becomes evident that Nigeria’s path to a more robust and effective political system lies in embracing principles of inclusivity, accountability, and constitutional adherence. It’s a path that requires commitment from all political actors to prioritize the nation’s welfare over personal or partisan interests.
Did You Know?
- Ondo State, known as the Sunshine State, has a rich political history, with a diverse political landscape influenced by various ethnic groups and interests.
- The Unity Party of Nigeria, where Dr. Bello began his political journey, was founded by Chief Obafemi Awolowo and played a significant role in Nigeria’s Second Republic.
- The concept of Afenifere, rooted in Yoruba political thought, emphasizes the welfare and prosperity of all, a principle that has influenced many political movements in the region.
- Nigeria’s constitution, adopted in 1999, resulted from the transition from military to civilian rule, but it still carries elements of the military era, affecting the political process.
- The role of elders and leaders in Nigerian politics, particularly in resolving crises and providing guidance, is a unique aspect of the country’s political culture, emphasizing respect for experience and wisdom.