PDP Criticizes Tinubu’s Campaign Song at Budget Presentation

Yohaig NG reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed strong disapproval of the playing of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s campaign tune in the National Assembly chamber during the 2024 budget presentation.
This incident occurred as President Tinubu, formerly the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, delivered the appropriation bill to the joint session of the National Assembly. The lawmakers stood in respect, but the band played Tinubu’s campaign song, an act the PDP heavily criticised.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the PDP labelled this act as “an extremely sacrilegious and unpardonable assault by President Tinubu and his handlers on the sensibility and Constitutional sovereignty of the Nigerian people as represented by the National Assembly.” The party emphasised that the National Assembly, symbolising the collective sovereignty of the Nigerian people, should not be appropriated or surrendered to any individual or group under any circumstances.
The PDP also expressed concern over President Tinubu’s reference to Nigerians as “ordinary people out there” in his budget speech, interpreting it as a sign of disregard and insensitivity.
The party criticised the 2024 budget for favouring the luxury needs of the presidency and APC leaders, with no significant plans for the broader well-being of Nigerians. The PDP urged Nigerians to be vigilant and defend the nation’s democracy against the APC administration’s totalitarian tendencies, emphasising the importance of adhering to the Constitution and the Rule of Law.
Editorial
We at Yohaig NG find ourselves in a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey, where the sanctity of our institutions and the respect for our collective sovereignty are at stake. The recent incident in the National Assembly, where President Tinubu’s campaign tune was played during the budget presentation, is not just a breach of protocol but a symbolic encroachment on the democratic values we hold dear.
This act, seemingly trivial to some, carries with it an undercurrent of a much larger issue – the blurring lines between party politics and state affairs. When the hallowed halls of the National Assembly, a bastion of Nigerian democracy, resonate with a campaign tune, it signals a worrying trend towards personalising power. It’s a stark reminder that the institutions meant to serve the people and uphold democratic principles can, and sometimes do, fall prey to the whims of those in power.
The PDP’s reaction to President Tinubu’s characterisation of Nigerians as “ordinary people out there” in his budget speech is telling. It reflects a growing disconnect between the governing elite and the populace. A budget, ideally, is a reflection of a government’s priorities and its vision for the nation. When it seemingly caters more to the luxuries of the few rather than the needs of the many, it raises fundamental questions about whose interests are being served.
As we navigate these turbulent waters, it is imperative that we, as a nation, remain vigilant. The path to totalitarianism is often gradual, marked by small, seemingly insignificant steps that cumulatively erode democratic norms. Our democracy, hard-earned and cherished, must not be taken for granted. Our collective responsibility is to ensure that the principles of democracy, transparency, and accountability are upheld.
In these challenging times, let us remember that the strength of our democracy lies not in the hands of a few but in the collective will and vigilance of the Nigerian people. Our institutions must be impartial and perceived as such, for the people’s faith in the democratic process is its ultimate cornerstone.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s National Assembly Building: The National Assembly building in Abuja, Nigeria, symbolises Nigeria’s democracy. It houses the country’s bicameral legislature, consisting of the Senate and the House of Representatives.
- Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Political Journey: Before becoming President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu served as the Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 and is a crucial figure in Nigerian politics.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC): Formed in 2013, the APC is a major political party in Nigeria. It was created by the merger of Nigeria’s three biggest opposition parties at the time and a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).
- Budget Presentation in Nigeria: The annual budget presentation is a significant event in Nigeria’s political calendar, where the President presents the government’s financial plans and priorities for the coming year to the National Assembly.
- Nigeria’s Democratic Evolution: Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999 after a series of military dictatorships. Since then, the country has conducted several general elections, marking its journey towards consolidating democracy.