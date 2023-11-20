Pdp Dominates Taraba Local Government Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has achieved a sweeping victory in the local government council elections in Taraba State, securing all the chairmanship positions. The elections, which involved six political parties, were held across 168 electoral wards in the state’s 16 local government areas.
Philip Duwe, the Chairman of the Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission, officially announced the PDP’s victory in all chairmanship contests. He advised any parties with grievances to seek redress through the election petition tribunal.
The All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the contesting parties, has called for the total cancellation of the election, citing alleged irregularities. In response, the PDP has urged the APC to address its internal issues before challenging the election results.
On-the-ground reports from Jalingo, the state capital, indicated a late arrival of election materials and a low voter turnout. Despite these challenges, some voters described the election process as fair and peaceful.
This election follows the state government’s decision to dissolve the former chairmen after their tenure ended and to reduce their service years from three to two. The newly elected chairmen of the 16 local government areas are set to be sworn in on Monday, a move that aligns with the state government’s commitment to granting local government autonomy.
Editorial
The PDP’s clean sweep in the Taraba local government elections is a significant political event, reflecting the party’s strong presence and influence in the state. However, the allegations of irregularities and the APC’s call for cancellation highlight the perennial challenges of ensuring free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria.
The low voter turnout observed in some areas raises questions about voter apathy and the public’s confidence in the electoral process. Electoral bodies and government institutions must address these issues to enhance democratic participation and legitimacy.
Moving forward, the focus should be on strengthening electoral processes, ensuring transparency, and building public trust in the system. The successful conduct of elections and the peaceful transition of power are fundamental to the health of any democracy.
