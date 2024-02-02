Pdp Emblem Missing On Ballots For Plateau Election Re Run

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) initiated the distribution of sensitive electoral materials across six Local Government Areas in Plateau State in preparation for the upcoming Saturday re-run elections. This activity occurred at the Central Bank of Nigeria’s premises in Jos, observed by political party representatives, observers, journalists, and security personnel. However, the process hit a snag when it was discovered that the ballot papers lacked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) logo, while those of other parties, including the APC, PRP, and LP, were present.
This oversight has sparked considerable unrest among PDP members and supporters who were present for the distribution, leading to protests over their party’s exclusion. This incident is particularly contentious given the backdrop of a recent Court of Appeal judgment mandating that all parties should be included in the re-run. Despite assurances from INEC officials to address the issue following a protest at their headquarters by PDP members, tensions remain high.
The controversy stems from a Court of Appeal ruling that nullified previous election victories by PDP candidates in two constituencies, citing the party’s lack of structure as the reason. This ruling led to the scheduling of the re-run elections, now marred by the exclusion of the PDP logo from ballot papers, raising questions about the fairness and integrity of the upcoming electoral process.
Editorial:
The recent oversight by the Independent National Electoral Commission, where the Peoples Democratic Party’s logo was omitted from ballot papers for the Plateau State re-run elections, is not just a logistical error but a profound breach of trust in the electoral process. This incident underscores the fragility of democracy when procedural integrity is compromised, casting a shadow over the credibility of the elections before a single vote is cast.
In a democratic society, the sanctity of the electoral process is paramount. Every party has an inviolable right to participate in elections, a principle that is foundational to fair competition and the representation of diverse political views. The exclusion of the PDP, whether by oversight or design, is a stark reminder of the challenges facing electoral integrity in Nigeria. It raises critical questions about the mechanisms to ensure that such errors do not undermine the democratic process.
As we reflect on this incident, it is crucial to recognise that the strength of our democracy is measured not just by our ability to conduct elections but by our commitment to ensuring that these elections are free, fair, and inclusive. The events leading up to the Plateau State re-run elections serve as a call to action for all stakeholders involved in the electoral process to reaffirm their dedication to these principles.
Let this moment catalyse a renewed commitment to electoral integrity and transparency. INEC must address this issue promptly and decisively, ensuring that all parties are fairly represented on the ballot. Our collective faith in the electoral process and our democracy depends on it.
Did You Know?
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is responsible for organising and supervising all elections to public offices in Nigeria.
- Plateau State, located in Nigeria’s middle belt, has been a focal point for political and ethnic tensions, making elections particularly sensitive.
- The Court of Appeal in Nigeria plays a crucial role in the electoral process, including adjudicating disputes arising from elections.
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is one of Nigeria’s two major political parties, alongside the All Progressives Congress (APC).
- Electoral integrity and the fair representation of political parties on ballot papers are fundamental to the legitimacy of any democratic election.