PDP Governors Reflect on Supreme Court Ruling, Express Trust in Judicial System

Governors representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have publicly reaffirmed their trust and confidence in the nation’s judiciary.
This declaration comes six days after the Supreme Court confirmed the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu from the All Progressives Congress in the February 25 presidential election. The court dismissed the appeals of PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who had contested Tinubu’s win.
The PDP Governors’ Forum convened in Abuja to discuss this and related matters. Post-meeting, the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, addressed the media.
He stated, “The recent Supreme Court judgment on the 2023 presidential election signifies the end of this election cycle as litigation must have a conclusion. We, as a forum, reiterate our faith in the judiciary’s ability to deliver justice in political and other cases.”
He also expressed concerns about the PDP candidates in Plateau State being disqualified on grounds previously set as precedents by the Supreme Court.
Governor Mohammed further mentioned the forum’s commitment to bolstering the PDP as a formidable opposition party, championing democracy, good governance, and accountability. On economic matters, the PDP governors urged the Federal Government to take immediate actions to stabilise the naira, manage inflation, address unemployment, and provide relief to the citizens.
Editorial:
The PDP Governors’ public declaration of confidence in the judiciary, following a Supreme Court verdict, is a testament to the importance of trust in our democratic institutions. While political parties may have differing views and agendas, a shared belief in the system’s integrity is paramount for the nation’s stability and progress.
The role of the judiciary as an impartial arbiter cannot be understated. It’s crucial for political entities, like the PDP, to respect and uphold the decisions made by the courts. This not only strengthens our democratic fabric but also fosters a culture of respect and understanding.
We encourage all political parties to engage in constructive dialogue, prioritise the nation’s interests, and work collaboratively to address the pressing challenges facing Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was established in 1998 and has since been a major political force in Nigeria.
- The Supreme Court is the highest in Nigeria and has the final say on constitutional matters.
- The Nigerian judiciary operates independently, ensuring checks and balances within the democratic framework.
- Bauchi State, represented by Governor Bala Mohammed in the PDP Governors’ Forum, is located in the northeastern part of Nigeria.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of the two major political parties in Nigeria, with the PDP being the other.