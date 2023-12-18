PDP Leaders Intervene to Prevent Rivers Governor’s Resignation

In a recent development, Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, the National Coordinator of the South-South Leadership Forum, revealed that the intervention of critical Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) figures was crucial in preventing the resignation of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara. This intervention came amidst an escalating leadership conflict with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.
During an interview with Channels Television, Sara-Igbe disclosed that Governor Fubara was considering resignation due to the overwhelming influence of Wike in his cabinet and the state’s affairs. This dominance reportedly led to challenges in managing the state’s finances and governance. Fubara’s difficulties were compounded by Wike’s continued involvement in state operations even after leaving office.
Sara-Igbe explained, “Fubara opted to resign because he lacked sufficient control over the state’s funds and faced difficulties running his government. It was only after some PDP leaders in the state intervened that he reconsidered his decision.”
He further commented on the financial aspects, noting that the state’s internally generated revenue dropped significantly from over N10 billion to N6 billion monthly after Wike’s tenure. This decrease was attributed to Wike tying the state’s federation account funds to various projects, leaving little flexibility for the current governor.
The former Security Adviser to ex-governor Peter Odili also highlighted the political dynamics at play, comparing the situation to the Sarakis in Kwara State. Given the significant power and influence associated with the position, he emphasised the difficulty in making a governor subservient.
Sara-Igbe concluded by stressing the need for Wike to allow Fubara to govern independently, noting the ongoing father-and-son dynamic between them. He criticized Wike’s approach, suggesting it stemmed from a desire for control and power, causing problems within the state’s political landscape.
Editorial
As we delve into the unfolding political drama in Rivers State, it’s essential to recognize the intricate power dynamics at play. The recent revelation by Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe sheds light on a critical aspect of Nigerian politics: the struggle for autonomy and control within political parties and government.
The situation in Rivers State is not an isolated incident; it mirrors a broader pattern in Nigerian politics where godfatherism and power struggles often overshadow governance. The intervention by PDP leaders to prevent Governor Fubara’s resignation is a testament to the complex interplay of loyalty, power, and control that defines our political landscape.
This scenario raises important questions about the autonomy of elected officials and the influence of predecessors in their administration. The significant drop in the state’s internally generated revenue post-Wike’s tenure and the alleged tying up of federation account funds to specific projects under his administration point to a more profound financial control and transparency issue.
The comparison with the Saraki political dynasty in Kwara State is particularly poignant. It highlights a recurring theme in Nigerian politics: the challenge of political successors carving their path while contending with the legacy and influence of their predecessors.
As observers and stakeholders in the Nigerian political process, we must advocate for a system where governance precedes personal power struggles. Political leaders must prioritize the state’s and its citizens’ welfare above personal ambitions or allegiances.
The Rivers State saga serves as a reminder of the need for political maturity and independence in governance. Leaders must foster an environment where elected officials can operate freely, without undue influence, for the betterment of the state and its people.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, is one of the country’s wealthiest states due to its vast oil resources.
- Godfatherism in Nigerian politics refers to influential individuals who use their power and resources to control political outcomes.
- Nyesom Wike, involved in the current political feud, has been a prominent figure in Rivers State politics, previously serving as the Minister of State for Education.
- The Saraki political dynasty in Kwara State is known for its significant influence over the state’s politics for decades, similar to the situation in Rivers State.
- The internally generated revenue (IGR) of a state in Nigeria is a critical indicator of its economic health and is often affected by political decisions and governance.