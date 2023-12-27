PDP Sets Election Timetable, Senate Candidacy Fee at N3.5 Million

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced its timetable and schedule for the upcoming by-elections on February 3, 2024. This announcement, made on Tuesday and signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, outlines the key dates and activities for candidates vying for Senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Assembly seats.
The sale of nomination and expression of interest forms will commence on December 28, 2023, and conclude on January 3, 2024. The primary elections are scheduled for January 9, 2024. The PDP has set the fees for the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the Senate at N3.5 million, the House of Representatives at N2.5 million, and the House of Assembly at N600,000.
In a move to encourage diversity and inclusion, the party has stipulated that female aspirants and persons living with disabilities are only required to pay for the nomination forms. Additionally, youths under 40 are eligible for a 50% discount on nomination forms upon purchasing Expression of Interest forms.
This announcement follows the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) decision to hold by-elections on February 3, 2024, to fill vacancies in the National and State Houses of Assembly. These vacancies have arisen across two senatorial districts, four federal constituencies, and three state constituencies, affecting nine states of the federal federation.
Editorial
The Peoples Democratic Party’s recent release of its timetable and fee structure for the upcoming by-elections is a significant step in the democratic process. Setting the stage for the February 3, 2024, by-elections, the PDP’s announcement reflects the party’s readiness and organizational capacity. The fees for the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms, particularly for the Senate at N3.5 million, indicate the party’s approach to financing and managing its electoral processes.
The PDP’s decision to offer concessions to female aspirants, persons living with disabilities, and youths under 40 is commendable. This approach promotes inclusivity and encourages a diverse range of candidates to participate in the political process. Such measures are vital in a democratic society, ensuring that various population segments are represented and have a voice in governance.
However, the high fees for candidacy forms raise questions about the accessibility of political participation. While it is understood that electoral processes incur significant costs, it is essential to balance these financial requirements with the need to ensure that capable and deserving candidates are not excluded due to financial constraints.
As the PDP gears up for the by-elections, the party and other political entities must continue to refine its processes to foster a more inclusive and representative political landscape. The focus should remain on strengthening democracy, encouraging broad participation, and ensuring the electoral process is accessible to all aspirants, regardless of their financial background.
Did You Know?
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was founded in 1998 and has played a significant role in Nigeria’s political landscape since the country’s return to civilian rule in 1999.
- Nigeria operates a multi-party system, with the PDP being one of the major political parties in the country.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is responsible for organizing, conducting, and supervising all elections in Nigeria.
- Nigeria’s electoral process has evolved, with significant reforms to enhance transparency and credibility.
- Youth participation in Nigerian politics has increased, with initiatives to encourage more young people to engage in the political process.