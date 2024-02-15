PDP Suggests Delaying Inauguration Over Election Disputes

Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has advocated for a constitutional amendment to postpone the inauguration of newly-elected presidents until after the resolution of all election-related petitions. He attributed the first seven months of President Bola Tinubu’s tenure, which he described as unproductive, to distractions from ongoing election petitions, thereby hampering governance and contributing to the nation’s current economic woes.
In an interview, Ologunagba highlighted the pressing need for restructuring in light of Nigeria’s escalating security challenges and the rising cost of living, which have exacerbated hardships for many citizens. He pointed out the disparities in local government allocations across states as a source of injustice, underscoring the urgency for true federalism.
The PDP spokesman emphasized that restructuring should move beyond mere talk to concrete action, noting that even the party’s presidential candidate had proposed a plan for restructuring. He recalled the advocacy for restructuring during the 2014 Conference under former President Goodluck Jonathan, criticizing the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its historical opposition to such reforms.
In response, Bala Ibrahim, the National Publicity Director of the APC, countered by blaming the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for burdening the Tinubu administration with electoral litigation. Ibrahim called on the National Assembly to consider the merits of any constitutional amendment without succumbing to opposition pressures, highlighting Abubakar’s history of extending electoral litigation.
Editorial:
The call by the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary for a constitutional amendment to delay the inauguration of elected presidents until after election petitions are resolved is a significant proposition that merits national debate. This suggestion aims to ensure a focused transition of power and addresses the broader issue of governance amidst electoral disputes.
The first seven months of President Tinubu’s administration, marred by legal distractions, underscore a critical flaw in our electoral process where governance takes a backseat to litigation. This period of inactivity has tangible impacts on the nation’s economy and its ability to address pressing issues such as security and the cost of living.
The call for restructuring and true federalism reminds us of the deep-seated imbalances within our federation. The disparities in local government allocations and the resultant injustices highlight the need for a more equitable system that reflects Nigeria’s diverse demographics and regional needs.
As we consider these proposals, engaging in a constructive dialogue that transcends party lines is essential. The focus should be strengthening democracy, ensuring efficient governance, and fostering national unity. The debate on restructuring and constitutional amendments presents an opportunity to address longstanding grievances and pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable Nigeria.
Let this moment be a turning point where we collectively seek solutions that enhance our democratic processes and governance. By embracing reforms that ensure uninterrupted governance and address the foundational issues of federalism, we can build a stronger, more resilient Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s constitution currently mandates the inauguration of elected presidents on May 29, regardless of pending election petitions.
- The concept of restructuring has been a recurring theme in Nigeria’s political discourse, aiming to address issues of resource control, political autonomy, and equitable development.
- Election petitions in Nigeria can extend for several months post-election, often leading to uncertainties and governance challenges.
- The 2014 National Conference, convened under President Goodluck Jonathan, proposed over 600 recommendations for restructuring the country, many of which remain unimplemented.
- True federalism advocates argue for more autonomy for Nigeria’s states and local governments to enable them to address local needs more effectively and reduce central government dominance.